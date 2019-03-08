Pitter nets four in Sidmouth Warriors U13s’ win at CS Lions

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth Warriors Under-13s were 6-3 victors when they travelled to Mid Devon to take on CS Lions in an Exeter and District Youth League second-versus-third clash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Warriors, playing up the slope on what was an uneven surface, made a nervy start and fell behind to an early goal from the home side.

Parity was swiftly restored when a shot was parried only to fall to Will Pullman, who ran with it back into the area before rifling the ball beyond the goalkeeper.

Chances came, and went, at both ends before a Sidmouth defensive lapse saw the home side regain the lead.

Once again parity was swiftly restored, this time with Jamie Pitter scoring from a trademark run and finish with what proved to be the last kick of the first half.

Warriors began the second half well and, playing with renewed confidence, had an authoritative air about their defending with Tom Cload putting in a Man of the Match stint in the defensive line.

Warriors took the lead for the first time in the contest when a delightful through-ball from Callum Liddle set up the chance for Pitter to score his second.

Once ahead, Warriors began to play with something of a swagger and, after Thomas Fletcher went close, young Pitter completed his hat-trick before Ryan Barnes then found himself on the end of a through-ball that he took on before tucking it home for his 13th goal of the season. It was soon 6-2 as Pitter netted a fourth and, although the home side did net a late third, Warriors were not to be denied a richly deserved win.