Advanced search

Pitter nets six as Ottery Reserves thump Colyton

PUBLISHED: 08:04 29 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:04 29 October 2020

Footie. Ref miscsp 43-17TI 2258. Picture: Terry Ife

Footie. Ref miscsp 43-17TI 2258. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

It’s now 28 goals in five outings for the Ottery St Mary Reserves after a Friday night mauling of Colyton Reserves.

The Ottery second string won the Joma Devon & Exeter League Division Two East game 13-0.

There were six different scorers for the Otters with Rikki Pitter taking the honours scoring no fewer than six times.

First team boss Billy Rouse had a run out, coming off the bench to score a hat-trick. The other goals came from Cory Holman, Lorin Newcombe, James Gosney and Matthew Byrne.

The win sees the Otters stay hot on the heels of early season leaders Axminster Town Reserves who have won all five of their games so far.

The Otters have won four and suffered just the one defeat, that to the only team to sit above them.

Tomorrow (Saturday), the Ottery second team entertain an Axmouth United side that has yet to gain a point, two games into the new term having lost 10-0 to Cranbrook and 3-0 to East Budleigh.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Netball Club teams make impressive return in friendly action

Action from Sidmouth Netball Club who are now playing friendlies through until the start of a new Honiton Netball League campaign in January 2021. Picture; SNC

Sidmouth President’s Day joy for the team of Dibble, Hook, Peacock and Seward

Generic picture

Pitter nets six as Ottery Reserves thump Colyton

Footie. Ref miscsp 43-17TI 2258. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton edged out in derby game at Tipton St John

SOHC ladies IV impress in narrow defeat at Taunton Vale