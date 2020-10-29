Pitter nets six as Ottery Reserves thump Colyton

Footie. Ref miscsp 43-17TI 2258. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

It’s now 28 goals in five outings for the Ottery St Mary Reserves after a Friday night mauling of Colyton Reserves.

The Ottery second string won the Joma Devon & Exeter League Division Two East game 13-0.

There were six different scorers for the Otters with Rikki Pitter taking the honours scoring no fewer than six times.

First team boss Billy Rouse had a run out, coming off the bench to score a hat-trick. The other goals came from Cory Holman, Lorin Newcombe, James Gosney and Matthew Byrne.

The win sees the Otters stay hot on the heels of early season leaders Axminster Town Reserves who have won all five of their games so far.

The Otters have won four and suffered just the one defeat, that to the only team to sit above them.

Tomorrow (Saturday), the Ottery second team entertain an Axmouth United side that has yet to gain a point, two games into the new term having lost 10-0 to Cranbrook and 3-0 to East Budleigh.