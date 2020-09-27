Pulman and Nicholls both net twice in fine Sidmouth Warriors U15 success

Action from the Sidmouth Warriors U15s 4-1 win over Exmouth United. Picture: CHRIS ELSOM Archant

Warriors went into the derby game missing a number of key players through injury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However, they made a bright and confident start and took an early lead when a well flighted Ben Elsom corner was headed home by Thomas Nicholls.

Warriors were soon two goals to the good and again Nicholls was the scorer, this time rifling home a free-kick that nestled in the corner of the United net.

The injury worries that have hit Warriors this early season, struck again as they lost one of their players and Exmouth hit back to score a goal of their own and half-time arrived with Warriors holding a 2-1 advantage.

It was the home side who, with the benefit of the slope, began the second half the stronger, but they were unable to find a way past an organised and resolute Warriors defence.

Indeed, with full backs Fin Cotton and Hammi Chowdhury increasingly influential and successful in pushing the home team back up the hill, it created space in the middle third of the pitch for the Warriors play-makers to do their work and it was soon the visiting side who were ‘back in charge’.

Dev Nair was proving a nuisance down the left wing and was unlucky not to get on the score sheet on a number of occasions.

The two-goal margin was restored when Will Pulman cut in from the right before rifling the ball beyond a fully stretched United gloveman.

Pulman then struck again, this time ‘passing’ the ball into the net to complete a fine individual contribution that saw him deservedly named Warriors’ Man of the Match.

This was a fine all-round performance from the Warriors who all seemed to be playing with a smile on their faces and clearly enjoying what they were doing!