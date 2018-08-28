Quick-fire Otters make it 11 straight victories

As far as game plans go, the one that Ottery boss Dave Fairweather put in place for his team’s Macron League Three meeting with Axmouth United could hardly have gone any better!

The Otters work hard on a high pressing game with the logic being to ‘overpower’ the opposition and get a game won as early as possible.

On Saturday, visiting Axmouth United were beaten as early as the sixth minute, by which time the Otters held a 4-0 lead!

They went on to score six more before half-time and then net another five after the break to claim an 11th successive league win.

Indeed, their 15-0 win means that, since a 5-1 win at Axmouth back in late September, the Otters have won 11 league fixtures, scoring 68 goals and conceding just nine.

In terms of the 15 goals against Axmouth United, leading scorer Corey Ringer scored six - that takes the hit man to 30 for the season - and Jordan Wilkinson scored five.

The other goals came from Chris Ambrose, Tristan Courtney and substitute Dan Welch.

A delighted Otters boss said: “Of course folk will look at the goal count and Corey [Ringer] and Jordan [Wilkinson] will draw the praise - and rightly so.

“However, for me, as a coach, the most pleasing thing about this latest victory was that it really was from a complete all-round team performance.

“It was very clear that the lads had taken on board the disappointment of the week before when, despite a 4-0 win, we really had not been even close to the usual high intensity of our game.”

“This time, from the first whistle, the intensity was there and, to be four up inside six minutes was a case of ‘a job well done’.

“Of course, with a 10-0 half-time lead, there was an ‘easing off’ of the work rate in the second half, but we still held the desire to ensure that we went on to land a clean sheet success which says so much about the way the team are all playing for each other.”

Tomorrow (Saturday) the Otters are on the road when they travel to Clyst Valley Reserves.

Taking on a Premier Division club’s second team always presents the possibility of facing players of a higher standard, but that does not worry Fairweather, who says: “It is what it is and the one thing I would say is that I welcome our lads facing better players as it sharpens our performance and, for me, the key continues to be that we keep our feet firmly on the ground and take each game as it comes.

“I know others will be looking longer term and at ‘bigger pictures’, but, for now, it is imperative that we forget where we might be in six or seven games time.

“The all-important thing is to focus on the fact that, right now, our most important game of this season is Saturday’s game at Clyst Valley. If we go there with the right collective mindset and play the way we want to play our game, then everything else will fall into place for us.”

The game at Clyst Valley kicks-off at 2.15pm.