Advanced search

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

PUBLISHED: 10:19 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 04 June 2020

Argentina's Lionel Messi during the FIFA World Cup Group D match against Nigeria at Saint Petersburg Stadium (pic Owen Humphreys/PA)

Argentina's Lionel Messi during the FIFA World Cup Group D match against Nigeria at Saint Petersburg Stadium (pic Owen Humphreys/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

With sport slowly starting to return across the globe during the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Here are some of the latest posers from the Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. Who is runner-up to Lionel Messi on Argentina’s top-scorer list?

2. That player finished his European career on loan at which Italian club?

3. How many times did Steven Gerrard win the FA Cup?

4. Kaizer Chiefs FC are based in which South African city?

5. In what year was Andy Farrell voted the best rugby league player in the world?

6. Who is the only female jockey to win a Triple Crown race?

7. In which race was she victorious?

8. Who was the first unseeded player to win Wimbledon?

9. Who came runner-up in the 2019 World Series?

10. Where did quarterback Joe Flacco play between the Baltimore Ravens and his new home the New York Jets?

11. What shirt number did Rivaldo and Jari Litmanen sport at Barcelona?

12. Which former Fulham and Roma player is the most capped Norwegian footballer?

13. Which two Americans and Englishman topped the world golf rankings in 2019?

14. Who is the only Welshman to have ever topped the rankings?

15. Which ground hosted England’s 1,000th Test match in 2018?

16. And which hosted their first?

17. In which year was the first regular season NFL game played in London? a) 2005 b) 2007 c) 2009

18. Which British race track hosted the 1993 F1 European Grand Prix?

19. How many balls are drawn for the third round of the FA Cup?

20. Which politician was part of the draw for the fifth round of the Rumbelows Cup in 1991?

21. In which year did Sri Lanka win the Cricket World Cup?

22. The 2013 Champions League final was an all-German affair, between which two teams?

23. Stephen Hendry has won the snooker world championship on seven occasions, but in what year was his most recent success?

24. Jason Robinson predominantly represented which club at rugby league?

25. Which NHL team has won the most Stanley Cups?

26. Which Australian cricket great flew combat missions over German installations in World War II?

27. The famous Three Ws of West Indies cricket were Sir Everton Weekes, Sir Clyde Walcott, and Sir Frank ... ?

28. Frankie Dettori has won seven Ascot Gold Cups, including the past two on Stradivarius. His first two, in the early 90s, also came through one horse. Which one?

29. John McEnroe’s second Wimbledon singles final victory came against Chris Lewis, who was from which country?

30. Who are the reigning club champions in Brazilian football?

Answers: 1. Gabriel Batistuta; 2. Inter Milan; 3. Twice; 4. Johannesburg; 5. 2004; 6. Julieann Louise Krone; 7. Belmont Stakes; 8. Boris Becker; 9. Houston Astros; 10. Denver Broncos; 11. 10; 12. John Arne Riise; 13. Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson; 14. Ian Woosnam; 15. Egbaston; 16. Melbourne Cricket Ground; 17. B; 18. Donington; 19. 64; 20. Donald Trump; 21 1996; 22 Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund; 23. 1999; 24. Wigan; 25 Montreal Canadiens; 26. Keith Miller; 27. Worrell; 28. Drum Taps; 29. New Zealand; 30. Flamengo.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

East Devon District Council chairman, Cllr Stuart Hughes, resigns

Cllr Stuart Hughes as chairman of the council. Picture: East Devon District Council

Next best thing for Norma after royal garden party is called off

Norma Hoare in her Sidmouth garden with her scrapbook and 'The Queen'. Picture: Marian Wale

Short film documents Sidmouth lockdown

Kyle Baker

History is made in Ottery with town’s first female mayor

Cllr Vicky Johns, Ottery's first female mayor.

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Most Read

East Devon District Council chairman, Cllr Stuart Hughes, resigns

Cllr Stuart Hughes as chairman of the council. Picture: East Devon District Council

Next best thing for Norma after royal garden party is called off

Norma Hoare in her Sidmouth garden with her scrapbook and 'The Queen'. Picture: Marian Wale

Short film documents Sidmouth lockdown

Kyle Baker

History is made in Ottery with town’s first female mayor

Cllr Vicky Johns, Ottery's first female mayor.

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Argentina's Lionel Messi during the FIFA World Cup Group D match against Nigeria at Saint Petersburg Stadium (pic Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sidmouth RFCs top 10 campaigns - 2004/05 serves up the best ‘win to lose ratio’ in the clubs history

The Sidmouth Chiefs team of the 2004/05 season. Picture TERRY O'BRIEN

‘Act responsibility’ plea to visitors after East Devon park closed at police request

Rubbish left at Orcombe Point, Exmouth. Picture: East Devon District Council

Jo completes yet another marathon and this one is a ‘birthday special’

Birthday girl Jo Earlam (left) with running buddy Jane Hemsworth on the lower slopes of Peak Hill. Picture; SRC

Looking back at the 1950s when British runners ruled the track

The first four minute mile; Chris Brasher, Roger Bannister and Chris Chataway. Picture DICK STURCH
Drive 24