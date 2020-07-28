Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

With grassroots football stepping up preparations for the 2020-21 season, why not celebrate with another sporting quiz.

Here are some of the latest posers from Press Association, with the answers at the bottom. No cheating!

1. How many grand slam titles did Maria Sharapova win throughout her career?

2. The Beds-Herts Derby pits Watford against which EFL team?

3. Which former rugby winger holds the record for the most tries scored for England?

4. Wheldon Road, also known as The Jungle, is the home ground of which Super League team?

5. In what year did Rory McIlroy win his first major?

6. Who bowled for England in the super over as they won the 2019 Cricket World Cup?

7. How many FA Cup titles have Newcastle won?

8. Cam Newton is the new quarterback for which NFL team?

9. Who was the last driver to win a Formula One world title for Ferrari, in 2007?

10. What is Rafael Nadal’s current ATP world ranking?

11. Who won the 2007 Rugby World Cup?

12. Although France was the host nation, games were also played in Wales and which other country?

13. Diogo Jota plays for which Premier League team?

14. Who did Stan Wawrinka defeat in the final of the 2016 US Open?

15. How many Olympic gold medals did British rower Sir Steve Redgrave win?

16. True or false. Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri never played football at a professional level.

17. Which two teams are scheduled to play the first game of the 2020 MLB season on Thursday?

18. What sport does Natalie Haythornthwaite play?

19. Where will the third and final Test of the series between England and the West Indies take place?

20. Which Spanish golfer recently dethroned Rory McIlroy for the world number one ranking?

21. How many professional wins has Nick Kyrgios had against Rafael Nadal?

22. How old was Kyrgios when he first defeated Nadal?

23. What is the nickname of Port Vale?

24. Which national rugby team did Eddie Jones coach before England?

25. Which professional sport did Vinnie Jones play before becoming an actor?

26. Who is the current coach of England’s national rugby league team?

27. How many Antetokounmpo brothers currently play in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks?

28. Which NHL team did Wayne Gretzky play for from 1988 to 1996?

29. How many Stanley Cups did Gretzky win during that time?

30. Which English city is scheduled to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games?

Answers: 1. Five; 2. Luton; 3. Rory Underwood; 4. Castleford Tigers; 5. 2011; 6. Jofra Archer; 7. Six; 8. New England Patriots; 9. Kimi Raikkonen; 10. Second; 11. South Africa; 12. Scotland; 13. Wolverhampton; 14. Novak Djokovic; 15. Five; 16. True; 17. New York Yankees and Washington Nationals; 18. Netball; 19. Old Trafford, Manchester; 20. Jon Rahm; 21. Three; 22. 19; 23. The Valiants; 24. Japan; 25. Football; 26. Shaun Wane; 27. Two (Giannis and Thanasis); 28. LA Kings; 29. Zero; 30. Birmingham.