Advanced search

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

PUBLISHED: 08:22 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:22 28 July 2020

Sports Quiz header

Sports Quiz header

Archant

With grassroots football stepping up preparations for the 2020-21 season, why not celebrate with another sporting quiz.

Here are some of the latest posers from Press Association, with the answers at the bottom. No cheating!

1. How many grand slam titles did Maria Sharapova win throughout her career?

2. The Beds-Herts Derby pits Watford against which EFL team?

3. Which former rugby winger holds the record for the most tries scored for England?

4. Wheldon Road, also known as The Jungle, is the home ground of which Super League team?

5. In what year did Rory McIlroy win his first major?

6. Who bowled for England in the super over as they won the 2019 Cricket World Cup?

7. How many FA Cup titles have Newcastle won?

8. Cam Newton is the new quarterback for which NFL team?

9. Who was the last driver to win a Formula One world title for Ferrari, in 2007?

10. What is Rafael Nadal’s current ATP world ranking?

11. Who won the 2007 Rugby World Cup?

12. Although France was the host nation, games were also played in Wales and which other country?

13. Diogo Jota plays for which Premier League team?

14. Who did Stan Wawrinka defeat in the final of the 2016 US Open?

15. How many Olympic gold medals did British rower Sir Steve Redgrave win?

16. True or false. Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri never played football at a professional level.

17. Which two teams are scheduled to play the first game of the 2020 MLB season on Thursday?

18. What sport does Natalie Haythornthwaite play?

19. Where will the third and final Test of the series between England and the West Indies take place?

20. Which Spanish golfer recently dethroned Rory McIlroy for the world number one ranking?

21. How many professional wins has Nick Kyrgios had against Rafael Nadal?

22. How old was Kyrgios when he first defeated Nadal?

23. What is the nickname of Port Vale?

24. Which national rugby team did Eddie Jones coach before England?

25. Which professional sport did Vinnie Jones play before becoming an actor?

26. Who is the current coach of England’s national rugby league team?

27. How many Antetokounmpo brothers currently play in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks?

28. Which NHL team did Wayne Gretzky play for from 1988 to 1996?

29. How many Stanley Cups did Gretzky win during that time?

30. Which English city is scheduled to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games?

Answers: 1. Five; 2. Luton; 3. Rory Underwood; 4. Castleford Tigers; 5. 2011; 6. Jofra Archer; 7. Six; 8. New England Patriots; 9. Kimi Raikkonen; 10. Second; 11. South Africa; 12. Scotland; 13. Wolverhampton; 14. Novak Djokovic; 15. Five; 16. True; 17. New York Yankees and Washington Nationals; 18. Netball; 19. Old Trafford, Manchester; 20. Jon Rahm; 21. Three; 22. 19; 23. The Valiants; 24. Japan; 25. Football; 26. Shaun Wane; 27. Two (Giannis and Thanasis); 28. LA Kings; 29. Zero; 30. Birmingham.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Sidholme Hotel put on open market, but local bid still ‘on the table’

A view of the hotel's exterior. Picture: John McGregor

‘Sidmouth being invaded by onions!’

Hardly a bluebell is to be seen where many used to be in the Byes - with lots of large patches of wild onion growing.

Great turnout for retiring Ottery vicar’s farewell service

A picture of Ottery Church and a wheelbarrow filled with red wine were presented to the Revd Weston. Picture; Jan-Eric Osterlund

Kennaway House hosts its first craft fair since lockdown

P3020-23-09TI Kennaway House Sidmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

Can you help the street collections for Sidmouth Folk Festival?

A typical scene from a previous Folk Festival. Picture: Terry Ife Ref shs 9587-31-10TI

Most Read

Sidholme Hotel put on open market, but local bid still ‘on the table’

A view of the hotel's exterior. Picture: John McGregor

‘Sidmouth being invaded by onions!’

Hardly a bluebell is to be seen where many used to be in the Byes - with lots of large patches of wild onion growing.

Great turnout for retiring Ottery vicar’s farewell service

A picture of Ottery Church and a wheelbarrow filled with red wine were presented to the Revd Weston. Picture; Jan-Eric Osterlund

Kennaway House hosts its first craft fair since lockdown

P3020-23-09TI Kennaway House Sidmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

Can you help the street collections for Sidmouth Folk Festival?

A typical scene from a previous Folk Festival. Picture: Terry Ife Ref shs 9587-31-10TI

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Sidmouth Golf Club members celebrate a very special birthday

Sidmouth lady captain Penny Lyne presents Janet Humberstone with a bunch of flowers on behalf of all at the club.Picture; SGC

After 416 matches Gillham hits his maiden six for Tipton, but is then run out – twice!

Tipton batsman David Thayre who scored 33 in the 22-run defeat at the hands of Exeter-based Bakers CC. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

Sidmouth College headteacher praises students and staff as college breaks for summer

Sidmouth College Principal Sarah Parsons. Ref shs 39 18TI 1973. Picture: Terry Ife

South West point-to-point receives significant financial boost

Racing at Ottery St Mary.