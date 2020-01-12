Rogers goal nets Sidmouth Raiders U16s a fine away point

Sidmouth Raiders Under-16s were good value for a 1-1 draw they bagged from their long journey to West Devon to face North Tawton in an Exeter & District Youth League meeting.

Raiders went into the game with Owen Baldwin back in goal and the team made a bright start and were close to taking an early lead when Yan Mercan's persistence in midfield found Jake Talbot and his powerful strike cannoned back into play off the crossbar!

Raiders continued to play on the front foot and, when a well-struck effort from Mercan was spilled by the home glovesman, live-wire Corey Rogers was quick to pounce to fire the ball home.

The raiders leaded lased just 15 minutes with the home side then defending well and half-time arrived with then game all square at 1-1.

Straight from the re-start, Joel Evans found himself in space in front of goal, but his effort was well saved by the home custodian.

Both teams threw everything they had at looking for a 'winning' goal throughout the second half, but both defences stood firm and, when the final whistle blew it was clear the home side were delighted to have held high-flying Raiders to a draw.

From the Raider's point of view, this was a richly deserved away point against a good home side and they can go into their coming games with renewed confidence looking to continue their challenge at the top end of the table.