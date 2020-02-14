Rogers heads late equaliser as Sidmouth Raiders U16s drw with Cranbrook

Sidmouth Raiders Under-16s shared four goals in a thrilling Exeter & District Youth League meeting with Cranbrook.

With both teams having chalked up double figure victories the week before, a close encounter was anticapted - and it was most certainly that!

Raiders stared confidently and almost scored with their first attack when a powerful strike from Freddie Dorman rattled the crossbar.

They did not have to wait long though for, when Miles Lewis sent a free-kick into a crowded area, Dorman met it and directed the ball into the net!

There was an element of controversy about the equaliser with the Sidmouth defence appealing for an off-side as the Cranbrook player ran on to restore parity.

End-to-end football followed, but with no further goals and half-time arrived with the game finely balanced.

After the break Cranbrook scored what looked to be the 'winning' goal, but Raiders refused to accept defeat and, with five minutes remaining, the livewire, Corey Rogers, who was also the smallest player on the pitch, climb highest in the area to meet a cross that he headed beyond the Cranbrook glovesman to ensure that honours ended even.

A point each was a fair outcome in a contest that saw Cranbrook create the greater number of chances, but Raiders were certainly far more clincial when opportunites to score came their way.