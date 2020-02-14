Advanced search

Rogers heads late equaliser as Sidmouth Raiders U16s drw with Cranbrook

PUBLISHED: 08:32 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:32 14 February 2020

Archant

Sidmouth Raiders Under-16s shared four goals in a thrilling Exeter & District Youth League meeting with Cranbrook.

With both teams having chalked up double figure victories the week before, a close encounter was anticapted - and it was most certainly that!

Raiders stared confidently and almost scored with their first attack when a powerful strike from Freddie Dorman rattled the crossbar.

They did not have to wait long though for, when Miles Lewis sent a free-kick into a crowded area, Dorman met it and directed the ball into the net!

There was an element of controversy about the equaliser with the Sidmouth defence appealing for an off-side as the Cranbrook player ran on to restore parity.

End-to-end football followed, but with no further goals and half-time arrived with the game finely balanced.

After the break Cranbrook scored what looked to be the 'winning' goal, but Raiders refused to accept defeat and, with five minutes remaining, the livewire, Corey Rogers, who was also the smallest player on the pitch, climb highest in the area to meet a cross that he headed beyond the Cranbrook glovesman to ensure that honours ended even.

A point each was a fair outcome in a contest that saw Cranbrook create the greater number of chances, but Raiders were certainly far more clincial when opportunites to score came their way.

Most Read

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Seafront wall survives ‘significant’ test posed by Storm Ciara

The test glass panel in Sidmouth stood up to Storm Ciara. Picture: East Devon District Council

Tourist’s terror as he claims man threatened him with weapon on Sidmouth seafront

Sidmouth, Port Royal. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 0970-03-12AW

Drivers warned of hazardous road conditions during Storm Ciara

Picture: Thinkstock

FOR SALE: Italian diner La Rosetta put on the market a month after redevelopment plans were refused

La Rosetta in Newton Poppleford. Picture: Stonesmith

Most Read

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Seafront wall survives ‘significant’ test posed by Storm Ciara

The test glass panel in Sidmouth stood up to Storm Ciara. Picture: East Devon District Council

Tourist’s terror as he claims man threatened him with weapon on Sidmouth seafront

Sidmouth, Port Royal. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 0970-03-12AW

Drivers warned of hazardous road conditions during Storm Ciara

Picture: Thinkstock

FOR SALE: Italian diner La Rosetta put on the market a month after redevelopment plans were refused

La Rosetta in Newton Poppleford. Picture: Stonesmith

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery St Mary manager talks about the 3-3 draw with Kingsteignton

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7503. Picture: Terry Ife

Otters impress in six goal thriller with title-chasing Kingsteignton

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7528. Picture: Terry Ife

Rogers heads late equaliser as Sidmouth Raiders U16s drw with Cranbrook

Otterettes just want the rain to stop so they can get back to Devon League action

‘Champagne super-sub’ nets winner as Otterton see off Alphas

Football on pitch
Drive 24