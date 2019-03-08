Rogers nets four times as Sidmouth Town U16s bag opening day win

Archant

Corey Rogers scored four times as Sidmouth Raiders launched a new Exeter & District Youth League campaign with an emphatic 8-0 win at home to North Tawton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Raiders were quickly into their stride, passing and movingb well, and would surely have come out of the contest with a bigger win had it not been for some superb work by the visiting goalkeeper -and the frame of the goal at Sidford which was rattled a few times!

As well as the four goals from Rogers there were also strikes from Freddie, Dorman, Joel Evans, Yan Mercan and Matt West, the latter, making a welcome return to the team.

The Raiders Man of the Match honour was shared by four-goal Rogers, who, as well as his goal, was a thorn in the visitors side all game, and Miles Lewis, who served up an imperious performance at the heart of the teams defence and that was a key factor in what became a quiet morning for Raiders glovesman Owen Baldwin.