Rogers stars as Sidmouth Raiders defeat Honiton

PUBLISHED: 08:31 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:35 16 October 2019

Sidmouth Raiders produced an encouraging performance against their unusually named opponents from Honiton and successfully bagged all 3 league points, writes Sarah Bennett.

The result could have been even more impressive if not for a series of saves and interceptions from the Hippo's glovesman.

First of the mark for the Raiders was Freddie Dorman who slotted the ball home from close-range. Honiton then equalised against the run of play before Sidmouth's Corey Rogers produced a great piece of control and finished superbly to restore the lead.

Immediately after the restart Raiders wing wizard Joel Evans bombed down the right wing and cut inside to brilliantly smash the ball home, 3 1 Raiders.

Sidmouth continued to look dangerous and when Freddie Dorman was felled in the box set-piece maestro Josh O'Connor duly stepped up to convert the penalty to give the Vikings a 3 Goal cushion.

Rogers then demonstrated his class when he pounced on a cross with a well taken diving header to leave the keeper stranded , and then completed a memorable hatttick with the another finely taken goal. Hippos were able to reply with a brace of dubious penalties but this was just a footnote as it was Clearly Raiders' day.

Man of the match Corey Rogers. Raiders welcomed Ollie Loosemore back into the fold and the youngster looks to be a great asset who looked dangerous every time he had the ball and was unlucky not to score.

