Rogers treble keeps Sidmouth Raiders u15 unbeaten run going

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth Raider’s Under-15s unbeaten run continued in a topsy-turvy game at Cranbrook that ended with honours even at 4-4.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cranbrook were a completely different proposition from the team that Raiders had thrashed just three days before!

Raiders needed to be at their sharpest to cope with their physical opponents and playing conditions where the ball was often caught or delayed in long grass.

Sidmouth midfield dynamo Corey Rogers continued his tremendous form by bagging a superb hat-trick.

The game was certainly a close encounter and, with just 10 minutes remaining Raiders trailed 4-2.

However, talisman Rogers completed his treble to make it 4-3 and it was the hat-trick star who then turned provider with an 'assist' for the games eighth and final goal, a clinical finish from Yan Mercan, much to the delight – and relief – of the Raiders players, management and another large turnout of travelling Raiders support!