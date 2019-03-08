Rutter hat-trick as Ottery U18s win opening league game of new term

Ottery St Mary Under-18s made a superb start to the new Devon U18 League campaign when they won 5-3 away against Twyford Spartans.

The match, played at the Ladysmead home of Tiverton Town, saw the Otters make a confident start and they were good value for what soon became a 3-1 lead thank to goals from Todd Gilroy, Charlie Arnold and a superb strike from Ben Rutter.

The home side hit back, scoring twice to level things up, but two more goals from Rutter sealed the Otters an opening game success.

Hat-trick scoring Rutter, who had a fine all-round game, was named the Otters Man of the Match.

On Sunday (February 15) Ottery are away at Hatherleigh (2pm).

In the other Devon U18 League North Division game, on matchday one of the new term, all three games produced home wins with Budleigh Salterton beating Holsworthy 7-0, Feniton got the better of Hatherleigh 6-0 and Exmouth Town were 6-1 winners over Clyst Valley.