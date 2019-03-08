Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Rutter hat-trick as Ottery U18s win opening league game of new term

PUBLISHED: 08:44 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:44 13 September 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Ottery St Mary Under-18s made a superb start to the new Devon U18 League campaign when they won 5-3 away against Twyford Spartans.

The match, played at the Ladysmead home of Tiverton Town, saw the Otters make a confident start and they were good value for what soon became a 3-1 lead thank to goals from Todd Gilroy, Charlie Arnold and a superb strike from Ben Rutter.

The home side hit back, scoring twice to level things up, but two more goals from Rutter sealed the Otters an opening game success.

Hat-trick scoring Rutter, who had a fine all-round game, was named the Otters Man of the Match.

On Sunday (February 15) Ottery are away at Hatherleigh (2pm).

In the other Devon U18 League North Division game, on matchday one of the new term, all three games produced home wins with Budleigh Salterton beating Holsworthy 7-0, Feniton got the better of Hatherleigh 6-0 and Exmouth Town were 6-1 winners over Clyst Valley.

Most Read

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Teenagers admit damage at Tipton St John Pavilion

Boarding up one of the windows at Tipton St John Sports Pavilion. Ref shs 27 19TI 7079. Picture: Terry Ife

Successful Ottery businessman remembered as ‘lovely gentleman’

Alan Hemmings. Picture: Kings Manor Care Home

Homes plan for Ottery’s Salston Manor hotel site are shelved

Salston Manor. Ref sho 5084-37-14TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Replacement traffic lights work to begin next month

Sidford view. Ref shs 25-16AW 1052. Picture: Alex Walton

Most Read

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Teenagers admit damage at Tipton St John Pavilion

Boarding up one of the windows at Tipton St John Sports Pavilion. Ref shs 27 19TI 7079. Picture: Terry Ife

Successful Ottery businessman remembered as ‘lovely gentleman’

Alan Hemmings. Picture: Kings Manor Care Home

Homes plan for Ottery’s Salston Manor hotel site are shelved

Salston Manor. Ref sho 5084-37-14TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Replacement traffic lights work to begin next month

Sidford view. Ref shs 25-16AW 1052. Picture: Alex Walton

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Running Club’s Jo Earlham completes her 71st Marathon

Sidmouth Running Club member Jo Earlham during her 71st Marathon. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Rutter hat-trick as Ottery U18s win opening league game of new term

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Wilkinson back with the Otters

Ottery trio claim third successive Uffculme Triples title

Sidmouth Bowls Club duo Brenda and Jill at the County Finals. Picture: SIDMOUTH BOLWS CLUB

Sid Valley says farewell to Heidi as new Admiral Nurse is appointed for the area

Heidi Crook, Sidmouth's Admiral Nurse at a leaving event during the memory cafe. Ref shs 37 19TI 9764. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists