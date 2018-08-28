Advanced search

Saturday football and rugby round-up

PUBLISHED: 18:05 12 January 2019

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

There were wins for Sidmouth Town and Sidmouth Chiefs RFC and also a 10th straight win for Ottery St Mary on the second Saturday of January.

Sidmouth Town made it back-to-back home wins with a 4-2 Manstone Lane success over an Ilfracombe Town side that had only previously lost two away league games.

Sidmouth Town thirds were 5-2 winners on their visit to Exeter where they faced Devon Yeoman.

There was no joy for Sidmouth Town 4ths as they were beaten 4-1 at Sidford by visiting Broadclyst.

Ottery St Mary made it 10 straight wins and moved five points clear at the top of Division Three of the Macron League after their 4-0 Washbrook Meadow win over Tedburn St Mary. Also in Division Three, Otterton defeated Sandford 3-1.

RUGBY

Sidmouth Chiefs returned to winning ways with a 43-29 success in their Devon derby at Tiverton.

There’s no change at the top of the Western Counties (W) table as second placed St Austell also won, albeit by the narrowest of margins, winning 13-12 at Truro.

The Cornish side remain three points behind Sidmouth, but they have played a game more than the Blackmore men.

