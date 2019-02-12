Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Saturday night round-up: Sidmouth Town net fine point at Teignmouth / Town Reserves in cup exit / Ottery St Mary back to winning ways

PUBLISHED: 18:00 23 February 2019

Picture: Terry Life

Picture: Terry Life

Archant

Sidmouth Town bagged a point from their South West Peninsula League Eastern Division game at Teignmouth with a thrilling contest ending 2-2.

The Devon Senior Cup quarter-final fixture between Sidmouth Town Reserves and Kentisbeare was finally completed – albeit at the third time of asking – and Town said goodbye to the competition after a 2-1 defeat.

In the Macron League Division Two Tipton St John were involved in a stalemate in their home meeting with Newton Reserves, a contest that ended 0-0.

In Division Three, Ottery St Mary returned to winning ways – a 13th success in 14 matches – winning 4-3 at Budleigh Reserves. In the same division Lympstone and University 4ths shared four goals – a result that is very good news for Ottery St Mary!

In Division Five, Sidmouth Town thirds went down 3-1 at home to Devon Yeoman.

Sidmouth Town fourths got a point from their Division Seven game at Okehampton Argyle Reserves where the game ended 2-2.

Most Read

Father and son attack man with metal bar and wooden pole in Sidmouth

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Sidmouth’s shop ‘thank-you to customers’ as they announce closure before fifth anniversary

Sidmouth wines. Ref shs 6485-46-15TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Heavy traffic as lorry goes into ditch on Ottery road

Ottery police are on the scene after a lorry became stuck in a ditch. Picture: Ottery Police

Search is on to find alternative for Sidmouth air display 2019

Red Arrows in Sidmouth. Picture: Simon Horn

How much of Sidmouth’s fatberg has been removed so far?

The clean-up of the Sidmouth fat berg has started. shs 06 19TI 9456. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

‘We feel she’s been sent there to die’ - parents’ battle for anorexic girl’s life

Claire and John Cunningham have they said they feel they are fighting to save their daughter Kirsten's life. Pictured, Kirsten Cunningham and her parents, on holiday in 2012. Photo: Supplied by the Cunningham family

Police investigate stabbing in west Norfolk

Police at the scene of the incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

City’s first ‘rage room’ allows people to let off steam by destroying things

The rage room will be located within a former gospel hall on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

Hayley Rice with her three children. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘I will always remember his smile’: Mother’s grief after death of son, 21

Oliver Mingay, who grew up in Oulton Broad, was killed by a combination of pneumonia and a drug overdose in his girlfriend’s Lowestoft flat on September 10: Picture: Contributed by Mingay family

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Saturday night round-up: Sidmouth Town net fine point at Teignmouth / Town Reserves in cup exit / Ottery St Mary back to winning ways

Picture: Terry Life

Through the shop window: We’re ‘second to none’ when it comes to eye for detail

Edward Willis Fleming, Julia Waterfield and Charlene Sykes: Picture: Harriet Bush

Murder Mystery evening by Sidbury Into Drama

John Loveridge, Sue Hulley, Pam Ward, John White and Sue Gooding play the suspects in the Murder Mystery Evening. Picture: Sidbury Into Drama

Recent bank closures prompt public meeting about ‘filling the gap’

Tony Greenham, founder and director of South West Mutual. Picture: Graham Flack

Sidmouth Arboretum’s Tree of the Month - Monterey Pine 1102

Serotinous cones that hang on to their seeds waiting for a bush fire. Picture: Ed Dolphin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists