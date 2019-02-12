Saturday night round-up: Sidmouth Town net fine point at Teignmouth / Town Reserves in cup exit / Ottery St Mary back to winning ways

Sidmouth Town bagged a point from their South West Peninsula League Eastern Division game at Teignmouth with a thrilling contest ending 2-2.

The Devon Senior Cup quarter-final fixture between Sidmouth Town Reserves and Kentisbeare was finally completed – albeit at the third time of asking – and Town said goodbye to the competition after a 2-1 defeat.

In the Macron League Division Two Tipton St John were involved in a stalemate in their home meeting with Newton Reserves, a contest that ended 0-0.

In Division Three, Ottery St Mary returned to winning ways – a 13th success in 14 matches – winning 4-3 at Budleigh Reserves. In the same division Lympstone and University 4ths shared four goals – a result that is very good news for Ottery St Mary!

In Division Five, Sidmouth Town thirds went down 3-1 at home to Devon Yeoman.

Sidmouth Town fourths got a point from their Division Seven game at Okehampton Argyle Reserves where the game ended 2-2.