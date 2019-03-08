Saturday's local football and rugby action

It's a big day of sport for Sidmouth's big two of the Sidmouth Town footballers and the Sidmouth Chiefs rugby players and home action also for the footballers of Ottery St Mary.

Town are in home action taking on South West Peninsula League Premier East table-topping Millbrook. The game against the unbeaten Plymouth-based side kicks of fat Manstone Lana at 3pm.

Town head into the match without Max Hammett, who is taking an FA coaching badge and Ben Clay, who is unavailable.

Ottery St Mary entertain Plymouth Argyle Football In The Community side, a team that has, rather like the Otters, not enjoyed the best of starts in the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East division. Kick-off at Washbrook Meadow is at 3pm.

Sidmouth Chiefs launch a new season of league rugby by making their bow in this season's Tribute South West One division with a visit to Cleve.

In terms of our local football teams below the level of the SWP and Devon League action, Sidmouth Town Reserves have a Macron League Premier Division game - and it's a swift return meeting with Seaton Town as the Vikings make the short trip across to Colyford Road (3pm). Just seven days ago the Vikings beat Seaton Town 4-3 at Manstone Lane thanks to a hat-trick from Rikki Pitter.

Tipton St John are in Devon Senior Cup action with a visit to South Devon League side Broadhempstone (2pm) while Otterton host Uplowman in a Bill Slee Cup tie (2pm).

Sidmouth III are also in Bill Slee Cup action - they entertain Halwill (2pm) and Otterton Reserves make the short trip to East Budleigh for a Football Express Cup tie (2pm).

Sidmouth Town 4ths are also away, in their case they visit Witheridge Thirds where they will contest a Geary Cup tie (2pm).

Join us here from 7pm tonight when we will being you the first news of all the local Saturday action.