Sidmouth Chiefs win / Defeat at Torridgeside for Sidmouth Town - Saturday sporting round-up

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Sidmouth Chiefs win final home league game and so stay top with one more match to play. Sidmouth Town go down at Torridgeside - all the local rugby and football from the first Saturday of April.

Sidmouth Chiefs will head into the final matchday of the 2018/19 Tribute Western Counties (West) leading the table and knowing that a win in their final game at Saltash and they will be crowned champions. However, on the flip side of that is the fact that, if they were to lose at Saltash, they could end up finishing outside the top two, that’s how tight things are at the top of the table after the penultimate round of matches.

The first Saturday in April saw Chiefs win 28-10 at home to Paignton while rivals Wellington defeated visiting Bideford 53-26 and Crediton won 29-19 at Truro.

Tribute Western Counties (W) table after the April 6 matches (top three)

P W D L F A Pts

Sidmouth 25 19 2 4 765 395 98

Crediton 25 20 2 3 605 397 96

Wellington 25 19 3 3 773 390 95

Last day fixtures: Saltash v SIDMOUTH; CREDITON v Wadebridge Camels and Chard v WELLINGTON

In terms of the other East Devon rugby results on the penultimate matchday of the league campaign, Honiton stay second in the Tribute Cornwall and Devon table after a 46-0 win at Tavistock. Morning leaders Penryn also had a clean sheet away success – in their case one of 79-0 at Plymouth Argaum and so, rather like Sidmouth, Honiton’s destiny will not be decided until the final match day.

Penryn will entertain Plymstock Albion Oaks holding a three point lead over Honiton at the top. The Lacemen wrap their league campaign up with an Allhallows meeting with Topsham.

Exmouth won their final South West Premier home league game of the season, defeating Camborne 38-27 at the Imperial Ground. Mind you, the Cockles had to work hard for their success as they trailed 17-14 at half-time.

FOOTBALL

Sidmouth Town were well beaten in their South West Peninsula League Eastern Division game at Torridgeside, losing 5-1 to the North Devon outfit. The Vikings are back in action on Wednesday night when they host Bovey Tracey (7.30pm) at Manstone Lane.

In terms of the other East Devon teams playing in the SWP League. Exmouth Town were 2-1 winners at Torpoint Athletic where they bagged the points through an early goal from Jordan Harris and, after the home side had levelled from the penalty spot, leading scorer Ace High headed the winner.

Axminster Town were thumped 6-2 in their East Division game at Bovey Tracey – the Tigers goals were scored by Nathan Antat and Tony Pinder and Budleigh Salterton, who gave an SWP League debut to Ottery St Mary leading scorer Corey Ringer, went down 4-0 at Ilfracombe Town. Honiton Town trailed visiting Crediton United 2-0 at the halfway stage of their game at Mountbatten Park, but a superb comeback in the second half with a 51st minute goal from Ben Ede and a 90th minute strike from the previous Saturday’s hat-trick hero Owen McCreadie-Taylor. Town did pick up four bookings with yellow cards issued to Darren Witt, Joe Dixon, Darren Witt and Luke Barwick.

In Macron League football, Otterton lost their Division Four home meeting with Newton St Cyres 4-2, but Sidmouth Town Reserves were 5-2 home winners over Culm United in Division Five . Ottery St Mary were not in action, but they did receive a boost with news of a 3-0 defeat for one of their main title rivals, Winchester, who went down at Clyst Valley. However another of their rivals for the top honour -Lympstone - who they meet home and away in their final four league outings - were 8-0 winners at North Tawton. In Division Seven, Sidmouth Town 4ths were beaten 5-0 at Broadclyst and Otterton Reserves, also in Division Seven action, went down 2-0 at East Budleigh Reserves.

HORSE RACING

Tiger Roll won the 2019 Grand National to emulated Red Rum as a back-to-back winner of the world famous race. The first five home with their odds were: Tiger Roll 4/1; Magic of Light - 66/1; Rathvinden - 8/1; Walk In The Mill - 25/1 and Anibale Fly - 10/1