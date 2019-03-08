Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Saturday sporting round-up - Sidmouth Town and Sidmouth Chiefs both beaten

PUBLISHED: 20:20 21 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:34 21 September 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A round-up of local rugby and football action on the penultimate Saturday of September.

It was another tough day for both Sidmouth Town and Sidmouth Chiefs as the footballers and the rugby players both lost.

Town went down after extra-time in their Manstone Lane meeting with Dartmouth United. The Vikings were a goal to the good, but were pegged back inside 90 minutes and twp more goals in extra time saw the Darts through to the next round of the Walter C Parsons Cup, the League Cup for the SWP League. Sidmouth Town will against host Dartmouth on Wednesday (September 25) when the sides clash in the Devon St Lukes Bowl (7.30pm).

There was also defeat suffered by both the Town Reserves - beaten 2-0 in a Macron League Premier Division game at Feniton - and Town thirds, who went down 7-3 in a Division Four game at Sampford Peverell. However, the Town fourths did manage a win - they were 5-2 victors at home to Sandford Reserves in a Division Seven game.

Beer Albion won their Macron League top flight game against Hatherleigh 3-1.

Tipton St John suffered a fourth straight Division One defeat when beaten 5-1 at home by an impressive Crediton United second team.

Otterton banked a point from a 2-2 draw with Halwill in Division Two but Otterton Reserves were beaten 6-2 at Dawlish.

RUGBY

Sidmouth Chiefs went down 26-9 on their visit to Devonport Service and that's three straight defeats now for the Blackmore men, three games into the new Tribute South West One season.

In other local rugby news: Honiton claimed a second successive Western Counties West win as they defeated Tiverton 25-17 at Allhallows.

Exmouth had a good day though as they defeated Maidenhead 32-30 and so, three games into the sason, the Cockles head the South West premier table.

Withycombe are still 100 per cent, two games into the new Devon One campaign after they beat Old Technicians 24-8 at Raleigh Park

Most Read

Children’s soft play area could soon be opening in Sidmouth

Couple reveal plans to open children's soft play area in former Woolbrook butchers shop, in Sidmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Missing ‘free flight’ storks seen in Sidmouth

Storks on the loose. Picture: Terry Ife/Wild Zoological Park

Beach clean-up in Sidmouth

Sidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9846. Picture: Terry Ife

GALLERY: Sidbury Hot Pennies 2019

Sidbury Hot Pennies 2019. Ref shs 38 19TI 0580. Picture: Terry Ife

Over 55s enjoy freedom of swimming in open water with confidence thanks to new scheme

Wild swimmers in Sidmouth pool. Picture: East Devon District Council

Most Read

Children’s soft play area could soon be opening in Sidmouth

Couple reveal plans to open children's soft play area in former Woolbrook butchers shop, in Sidmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Missing ‘free flight’ storks seen in Sidmouth

Storks on the loose. Picture: Terry Ife/Wild Zoological Park

Beach clean-up in Sidmouth

Sidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9846. Picture: Terry Ife

GALLERY: Sidbury Hot Pennies 2019

Sidbury Hot Pennies 2019. Ref shs 38 19TI 0580. Picture: Terry Ife

Over 55s enjoy freedom of swimming in open water with confidence thanks to new scheme

Wild swimmers in Sidmouth pool. Picture: East Devon District Council

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Saturday sporting round-up - Sidmouth Town and Sidmouth Chiefs both beaten

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Greenkeepers revenge success for foursome

One of the tricky greens thatwas a challenge for players enjoying the Greenkeepers Revenge meeting at Sidmouth Golf Club. Picture SGC

Sidmouth lady bowlers complete outdoor season double over the gentlemen

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2428. Picture: Terry Ife

Maiden marathon completed by Sidmouth RCs Allan Kay

Running

Meet the Author: Henry Hemming at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

Meet the Author at Kennaway House. Picture: Alex Walton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists