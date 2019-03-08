Saturday sporting round-up - Sidmouth Town and Sidmouth Chiefs both beaten

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A round-up of local rugby and football action on the penultimate Saturday of September.

It was another tough day for both Sidmouth Town and Sidmouth Chiefs as the footballers and the rugby players both lost.

Town went down after extra-time in their Manstone Lane meeting with Dartmouth United. The Vikings were a goal to the good, but were pegged back inside 90 minutes and twp more goals in extra time saw the Darts through to the next round of the Walter C Parsons Cup, the League Cup for the SWP League. Sidmouth Town will against host Dartmouth on Wednesday (September 25) when the sides clash in the Devon St Lukes Bowl (7.30pm).

There was also defeat suffered by both the Town Reserves - beaten 2-0 in a Macron League Premier Division game at Feniton - and Town thirds, who went down 7-3 in a Division Four game at Sampford Peverell. However, the Town fourths did manage a win - they were 5-2 victors at home to Sandford Reserves in a Division Seven game.

Beer Albion won their Macron League top flight game against Hatherleigh 3-1.

Tipton St John suffered a fourth straight Division One defeat when beaten 5-1 at home by an impressive Crediton United second team.

Otterton banked a point from a 2-2 draw with Halwill in Division Two but Otterton Reserves were beaten 6-2 at Dawlish.

RUGBY

Sidmouth Chiefs went down 26-9 on their visit to Devonport Service and that's three straight defeats now for the Blackmore men, three games into the new Tribute South West One season.

In other local rugby news: Honiton claimed a second successive Western Counties West win as they defeated Tiverton 25-17 at Allhallows.

Exmouth had a good day though as they defeated Maidenhead 32-30 and so, three games into the sason, the Cockles head the South West premier table.

Withycombe are still 100 per cent, two games into the new Devon One campaign after they beat Old Technicians 24-8 at Raleigh Park