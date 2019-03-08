Season drawing to a close but so much happening at Ottery St Mary Football Club

Goal! Archant

The season may be drawing to a close, but the work continues, on and off the Washbrook Meadow pitch in terms of first wrapping up things from this campaign and then looking ahead to the next one.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There is one final outing for the Otters Under-18s who entertain Alphington on Sunday (May 12) with kick-off at Washbrook Meadow being 2pm.

The Ottery Under-18s can head into their final game of the campaign with plenty of confidence after they won 12-2 at Brixington last time out.

Max Thomas (6), Todd Gilronan (3), Scott de Gruchy and Ben Rutter scored the Ottery goals against the Exmouth-based side.

In terms of off-the-field forthcoming events, the month of June sees two special events.

Saturday, June 8 is the annual Awards Evening where the season's efforts of all the teams will be celebrated and the individual stars of the season will be presented with trophies.

Then, across the weekend of June 22 and 23, the club is hosting it's 2019 Festival of Youth Football.

There is still time to get a team entered for the competition, but time is running out as it is expected that all age groups will be filled up by the end of this month.

Saturday, June 22, sees the U7, U9, U11 and U13 age groups competitions and the following day (June 23) it's the turn of the U8, U10, U12 and U14 teams.

Then, of course, July will be upon us and throughts turn to a hard pre-season ahead of a new campaign.