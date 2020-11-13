Advanced search

Seaton Town Steadying the Ship

PUBLISHED: 14:15 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 13 November 2020

Seaton Town Not Far From Finding Good Form

Seaton Town Not Far From Finding Good Form

Archant

Seaton Town Steadying the Ship

On the surface, it has been a frustrating start to the season for Seaton Town in the Joma Devon and Exeter League.

Dig a little deeper, however, and it is clear the Premier East outfit are very close to finding the form that could see them climb the table.

The campaign opened with a battling 2-1 win at Chard Town Reserves but the next four games all ended in defeat, although three of those were by a single goal. If there is one regret, it will be the derby day defeat to Beer Albion just before lockdown, as a big crowd enjoyed the typically feisty affair. Seaton were well in the game at 1-1 but two red cards made the task impossible and Beer ran out 3-1 victors.

When football does return, Seaton are scheduled for a trip to Whipton & Pinhoe, a side one place above them in the table.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Covid-19 scam warning from Public Health Devon

Test and Trace scam Picture: Getty Images

For Pets’s Sake Use Your Brakes: Schoolboy’s message to motorists

Alfie Southcott with his poster aimed at motorists Picture: Contributed

All of Sidmouth community is in this together

Shirley Sargent (of Utopia), Vincent Page (Antiques on High) and Ildiko Nagy (of Utopia) are in this together.

Rejected: EDDC refuses care facility plans for Sidmouth HQ site

PegasusLife's plans for Knowle. EDDC planning officers voiced concerns about development onto the terraces and the impact on the listed summerhouse

Superb annual celebration of Sidmouth ladies’ captain v secretary match

Sidmouth Golf Ladies? Captain Penny Lyne and Ladies? Secretary Gerri Whitrow

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Covid-19 scam warning from Public Health Devon

Test and Trace scam Picture: Getty Images

For Pets’s Sake Use Your Brakes: Schoolboy’s message to motorists

Alfie Southcott with his poster aimed at motorists Picture: Contributed

All of Sidmouth community is in this together

Shirley Sargent (of Utopia), Vincent Page (Antiques on High) and Ildiko Nagy (of Utopia) are in this together.

Rejected: EDDC refuses care facility plans for Sidmouth HQ site

PegasusLife's plans for Knowle. EDDC planning officers voiced concerns about development onto the terraces and the impact on the listed summerhouse

Superb annual celebration of Sidmouth ladies’ captain v secretary match

Sidmouth Golf Ladies? Captain Penny Lyne and Ladies? Secretary Gerri Whitrow

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ground Improvements Planned for Sidmouth Town

Sidmouth Town Dressing Rooms

Seaton Town Steadying the Ship

Seaton Town Not Far From Finding Good Form

Get creative and keep busy during lockdown

Creative walks Picture: Lucy Wheeler

Time’s running out – is your business ready for a new start with Europe?

PORT OF DOVER: New border controls will be introduced in stages up until July 1, 2021 Picture: contributed

All of Sidmouth community is in this together

Shirley Sargent (of Utopia), Vincent Page (Antiques on High) and Ildiko Nagy (of Utopia) are in this together.