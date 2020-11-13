Seaton Town Steadying the Ship
PUBLISHED: 14:15 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 13 November 2020
On the surface, it has been a frustrating start to the season for Seaton Town in the Joma Devon and Exeter League.
Dig a little deeper, however, and it is clear the Premier East outfit are very close to finding the form that could see them climb the table.
The campaign opened with a battling 2-1 win at Chard Town Reserves but the next four games all ended in defeat, although three of those were by a single goal. If there is one regret, it will be the derby day defeat to Beer Albion just before lockdown, as a big crowd enjoyed the typically feisty affair. Seaton were well in the game at 1-1 but two red cards made the task impossible and Beer ran out 3-1 victors.
When football does return, Seaton are scheduled for a trip to Whipton & Pinhoe, a side one place above them in the table.
