Sebb Copp scores a hat-trick as Ottery St Mary U14s net nine in latest success

Seb Copp (left) who scored a hat-trick in the Ottery U14s 9-2 win over Culm Sampford. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER. Archant

A Seb Copp hat-trick helped Ottery Under-14s to another emphatic win. This time they were 9-2 winners against Culm Sampford, a result that took the young Otters into second place in the Exeter & District Youth League Division One table.

Sam Gleeson in action during the Ottery U14s 9-2 win over Culm Sampford. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER Sam Gleeson in action during the Ottery U14s 9-2 win over Culm Sampford. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

What's more, the latest win means that Addy Carpenter's team go into the Christmas break undefeated in the league, six points behind leaders Alphington having played three games fewer than the Alphas!

Ottery, who were without central defender Rowan Hewitt and midfielder Jack Carpenter, the latter on the bench owing to sickness, brought Finn Giles and Will Reid into the starting eleven and the pair both played their parts in another excellent all-round team performance.

There was barely a minute on the clock when the Otters fashioned their first scoring opportunity as Finn Upsher was put in on goal by George Durham, but pulled his shot wide.

Three minutes later Ottery were ahead thanks to a slick finish from Jake Blackmore. Seb Copp got his first of the game to make it 2-0 and a powerful strike from Upsher made it 3-0. In an impressive start to the contest the Otters were denied further goals as efforts from Jake Johnson and Sam Gleeson struck the frame of the goal!

Ottery coach Carpenter shuffled his pack and sent on Ollie Milton for Upsher and the Otters increased their lead again on 22 minutes with Copp notching his second.

Milton then scored with the assist down to Tom Bennett and the Otters trooped off at the beak with a 5-0 lead. Upsher was restored to the action at the start of the second half and almost immediately latched onto a Milton through-ball before drilling the ball home for his 11th goal of the campaign.

Alfie Gibbins was given an opportunity on the pitch and took it well, linking up with skipper Fin Lashbrook in the heart of the defence.

Culm Sampford pulled one back, but Ottery were soon on the front foot and Upsher was denied twice when looking set to net another hat-trick. Freddie Clarke made it 7-1 with a neat finish from a Gleeson corner before Upsher was denied his hat-trick by an 'off-side' decision. Midway through the second half a defensive error 'gifted' the Mid Devon side a second goal, but Ottery were soon back on the front foot and, when Fin Giles was tripped in the area he unselfishly passed the ball to Copp to attempt to complete his hat-trick, but the youngster's spot kick cannoned back out off the crossbar! However, Copp sealed his hat-trick a few minutes later, hooking in a Gleeson corner to make it 8-2. Shortly after, Durham wrapped up the scoring with delightful control in the box and a clinical finish.

Assistant manager Mark Gleeson said: "This is certainly a superb early Christmas present. The boys continue to grow in confidence and that showed in this game as they collectively served up a mature and composed team effort. Roll on 2020."