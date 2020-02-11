Rare weekend for SOHC as all sides avoid defeat

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's second team vs East Devon. Picture: Andrew Coley Archant

Only three Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club teams played this weekend, but between them they created a rare event - the club experienced no defeats.

The men's second team travelled to North Devon A in South East 1 and came away with a win, 4-0. Ben Harrison scored a brace whilst Charlie Plowden and Euan Webber also scored.

The win leaves them fourth and they are four points adrift of third-placed West Dorset who lost 5-2 away at Isca D. Next up for the men's second team is a trip to second-placed Chard.

In South East 2, the SOHC men's third team claimed a win at home to 2-1 against Chard B and leapfrogged them in the table into fifth.

There is a four point gap between SOHC and the two teams ahead, Taunton and Mid Somerset, who are both on 34.

Chard A and Taunton Vale D are contesting a fierce title race at the top of the table with both on 46 points.

The SOHC men's third team are without a game this weekend but the SOHC fourths host Chard A.

They claimed a point when they travelled to Bridgwater, with a result of 4-4, thanks to goals from Phil Bowyer, Steve Harris and two from Andrew Coley.

Although the fourths prop up the rest of the division, it was good to earn a point in an away fixture.

In the Conference South, the SOHC first team are in seventh and host fifth-placed Yeovil and Sherbourne on Saturday.

The SOHC womens' first team leads the way in the Sedgemoor Division One and are six points clear of second-placed Exe 3. That gap could be cut to three if Exe 3 win against Exe 4 before SOHC take on White Eagles 2 on Saturday, February 22.

On Saturday, the women's second team host Chard as they look to move clear of the bottom of the table. They could end the day in 6th place if results go their way.