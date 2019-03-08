Sidmouth Bowls Club Charity Day success

Melanie, Charlotte, SBC President Stuart. Entertainments Chairperson Chris and entertainments committee members. Picture: Sidmouth Bowls Club Archant

Each year on August Bank Holiday Monday Sidmouth Bowls Club hold their Charity Day, writes Carol Smith.

This year the nominated charity was Brain Tumour Research.

A local young lady Charlotte Reid has had a brain tumour with complications since a fairly young age.

Charlotte is a very brave, determined young lady despite spending so much of her time in and out of hospital.

She along with her family and friends do a great job of supporting the Brain Tumour Research Charity.

They call themselves "Charlotte's Army" and raise funds locally for the charity, including "Wear a Hat Day "which is supported by many of our shops and businesses.

Melanie Tiley is the charity's community fundraising manager for the South West who came from Bristol to receive our cheque for £1,200.