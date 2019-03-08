Advanced search

Sidmouth Bowls Club Charity Day success

PUBLISHED: 16:03 11 October 2019

Melanie, Charlotte, SBC President Stuart. Entertainments Chairperson Chris and entertainments committee members. Picture: Sidmouth Bowls Club

Melanie, Charlotte, SBC President Stuart. Entertainments Chairperson Chris and entertainments committee members. Picture: Sidmouth Bowls Club

Archant

Each year on August Bank Holiday Monday Sidmouth Bowls Club hold their Charity Day, writes Carol Smith.

This year the nominated charity was Brain Tumour Research.

A local young lady Charlotte Reid has had a brain tumour with complications since a fairly young age.

Charlotte is a very brave, determined young lady despite spending so much of her time in and out of hospital.

She along with her family and friends do a great job of supporting the Brain Tumour Research Charity.

They call themselves "Charlotte's Army" and raise funds locally for the charity, including "Wear a Hat Day "which is supported by many of our shops and businesses.

Melanie Tiley is the charity's community fundraising manager for the South West who came from Bristol to receive our cheque for £1,200.

Most Read

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

TV antique experts film in Sidmouth

Potburys of Sidmouth welcomed antiques experts Charlie Ross and Izzie Balmer from Antiques Road Trip. Picture: Potburys of Sidmouth

REVEALED: Plans to rebrand Sidmouth

Visit Sidmouth logo. Picture: Sidmouth Town Council

Lorry weight restriction proposal ‘makes sense’ at Sidford

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4992. Picture: Terry Ife

Farm shop needs votes to help scoop national award

Owners Emily and Luke Knight of Knights Farm Shop are nominated in this year's Farm Shop and Deli Awards. Picture: Knights Farm Shop

Most Read

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

TV antique experts film in Sidmouth

Potburys of Sidmouth welcomed antiques experts Charlie Ross and Izzie Balmer from Antiques Road Trip. Picture: Potburys of Sidmouth

REVEALED: Plans to rebrand Sidmouth

Visit Sidmouth logo. Picture: Sidmouth Town Council

Lorry weight restriction proposal ‘makes sense’ at Sidford

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4992. Picture: Terry Ife

Farm shop needs votes to help scoop national award

Owners Emily and Luke Knight of Knights Farm Shop are nominated in this year's Farm Shop and Deli Awards. Picture: Knights Farm Shop

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Bowls Club Charity Day success

Melanie, Charlotte, SBC President Stuart. Entertainments Chairperson Chris and entertainments committee members. Picture: Sidmouth Bowls Club

Sidmouth Stableford success for Simon Moore

Golf club and ball

Sidmouth U13 girl’s show great spirit in latest outing

The Sidmouth RFC U13 girls

Sidmouth tee off for the TopClub competition but suffer a narrow Torquay loss

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth runners swap the road for the pool

The 2019 Swimathon Dream-Team. Picture: Sidmouth Running Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists