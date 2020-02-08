Sidmouth back bottom after defeat by promotion-chasing Brixham

Sidmouth Town returned to the bottom of the South West Peninsula League Premier East following a 4-1 defeat at home to Brixham.

After an even start, Josh Parry, Finn Roberts and Sam Green all scored to give the hosts a commanding 3-0 lead at half time.

The Vikings did produce an improved performance in the second period as they pulled one back through Matt Salter but the result was confirmed in the 87th minute when the promotion-chasers scored their fourth of the afternoon via Scott Robinson.

The two teams could hardly have been further apart before a ball was kicked as Brixham sat in second whilst the Vikings were second from bottom but the early flow of the match did not suggest such a gulf.

Brixham were guilty of missing a glorious opportunity in the ninth minute before Sidmouth's Joe Lickinson beat the offside trap but saw his effort saved.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 16th when a through ball split Sidmouth's right and centre back to pick out Parry. He had time to calmly slot the ball into the bottom left corner for his side's 57th goal of the season.

What resistance the Vikings did show was extinguished by the goal and the form team began to assert their dominance.

They doubled their advantage in the 26th minute when a corner was drilled on to the charging Green's head and into the net.

Ten minutes later and Roberts scored the goal of the game when his outside-of-the-box effort nestled into the top left corner having taken a touch off Sidmouth's Ferenc Bodor.

After the break, Sidmouth came out a different side and perhaps if they had been more clinical they would have caused some serious problems for Brixham.

Between the 50th and 60th minute, the Vikings failed to convert four chances before being reminded of the danger at the other end when a cross was deflected off a defender onto Sidmouth's crossbar before being cleared.

The Vikings finally took a chance in the 65th minute through a quick-counter attack.

Lickinson played the ball into Jack Hatswell who looked to have wasted the chance but his pass found Salter.

The Sidmouth number 11 managed to make a connection as he stumbled and headed towards the ground. The shot struck the base of the post before nestling in the opposite side netting.

With the goal difference reduced to two, Sidmouth looked to make the most of their momentum but without a few key saves from Brandon Milford, Brixham would have been out of sight.

As the Vikings pushed forward, space was created in behind and the South Devon club punished them for it late in the game.

Robinson was picked out at the far post and was free to slot past Milford and confirm the direction of the three points.

With Torrington picking up a point at home to Dartmouth, Sidmouth have returned to the foot of the table and will look to bounce back next Saturday when they travel to Millbrook.

Sidmouth - Brandon Milford, Jack Gibson, Lewis Pocock, Ash Matthews, Tom Diamond, Ben Miller, Ferenc Bodor (54' Scott Huciks), Jack Lewis, Joe Lickinson, Jack Hatswell (Steve Spain), Matt Salter

Unused Substitutes: Max Hamilett, Jack Knight, Danny Burwood