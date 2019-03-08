Miller double gives Sidmouth Town derby win over Budleigh Salterton

Sidmouth Town away at Budleigh. Ref shsp 17 19TI 2865. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A brace from Ben Miller gave Sidmouth a 2-1 over local rivals Budleigh Salterton.

After a goalless first half, Sidmouth took the lead through Ben Miller within five minutes of the restart. The home side did pull one back with a bizarre own goal from Jack Hatswell but a second from Miller in the 80th minute was enough to secure the three points for the visitors.

Going into this derby, Sidmouth sat six places above their East Devon neighbours in the South West Peninsula Division 1 East League and it showed in the opening stages.

The first ten minutes were dominated by the Vikings but the home side held firm with the first real chance falling to Budleigh.

Hitchcock was released down the left flank and despite doing well to cut inside and work some space, his effort was saved by Dan Machin.

At the other end, Martin Hancock's shot required a fingertip save from Doble.

The away side continued to push for the opening goal while Budleigh were limited to attacking on the counter.

In the 21st minute, Hancock should have found the net. The ball fell kindly to him from a Sidmouth corner but his powerful shot was blasted over.

With half time drawing near, Budleigh had their best opportunity of the first period. Hitchcock was again involved as he got on the end of a cross that had beaten the keeper. However, his touch turned it past the post and the score remained 0-0 at the break.

Within five minutes of the restart, Sidmouth scored the opening goal. A cross was palmed into the path of Miller who did well to lift his leg high and poke the ball over the downed keeper.

Five minutes later and substitute Jack Hatswell had a chance to score with his first few touches. Occupying the left wing, he cut in before curling an effort towards the far post but the keeper matched it.

Sidmouth were pushing for their second but an improved Budleigh soon got the equaliser.

In the 69th minute, the Vikings failed to clear a corner effectively and keeper Machin's clearance collided with the back of Hatswell. The ball ricocheted back into the net to level the scores via the own goal.

Time was ticking away and it was beginning to look like Budleigh would hold on for what would have been their sixth point of the season but it wasn't to be.

A looping ball into the Budleigh box was caught by the goalkeeper before a coming together with his own defender. Miller, who was lurking, managed to prod his foot in and lift the ball over the keeper and into the net.

The goal in the 80th minute was the last meaningful act of the game as Sidmouth held on for the narrow 2-1 win.

After the game, Sidmouth joint manager Danny Burwood said: “Budleigh fought well, they're always going to. With a local derby you always want to win and we've won so I couldn't really be any happier.

“We should have killed the game off first half and it was good of the lads to have stuck in and fought at the task.

“With it being 1-1, we knew we were going to get more chances and it was just a case of whether the lads were going to be able to put one away which obviously they did. So I'm chuffed to bits with it really.”

The Budleigh boss Rick Withers said: “It was a good game. Typical local derby. Both teams having a go.I thought we were unlucky to lose it in the end. We had chances in the first half and we didn't take them.

“I think what we've shown today is that this group of players are good enough to play at this level and hopefully we will be there again next year.

“We'll start the planning, I've got talks with the football chairman to see where we are and then pre-season starts in July.”