Sidmouth Chiefs win away / Town match abandoned at half-time – Another win for Ottery – a round-up of Saturday’s local sport

Sidmouth Chiefs take pride of place in terms of local sport on the final Saturday of January as they extended their lead at the top of the table. In football, a waterlogged Manstone Lane surface left the match referee with no choice but to abandon the Sidmouth Town SWP League meeting with St Martins, but Ottery St Mary march on with win number 12 in a row as they were 2-1 victors at Clyst Valley Reserves.

RUGBY

Sidmouth Chiefs sit five points clear at the top of the Western Counties (W) table after a superb 13-8 win at Wadebridge Camels. The reason for their lead being extended is because nearest rivals for the title, St Austell, were held to a 12-12 draw at Truro and so Sidmouth lead by five points and they have a game in hand on St Austell!

FOOTBALL

Just one of the four Sidmouth Town senior teams won. On a day when all four were in action – the first team home game against St Martins was locked at 0-0 when the match official abandoned the game as the rain got heavier and the Manstone Lane surface was cutting up.

The Town second team were 2-1 winners in their Macron League Division One visit to Alphington. The third team went down 4-2 at home Tiverton-based Wessex Park Rangers and the Vikings’ fourth banked a point from a trip into Exeter to meet Pinhoe.

Ottery St Mary won an 12th straight game with a 2-1 win at Clyst Valley and that means they stay five points clear at the top of Division Three.

In another Division Three game, Otterton lost 5-0 at East Budleigh, but there was an excellent – and much-needed 3-0 win for Tipton at Priory in Exeter.