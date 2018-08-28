Advanced search

Sidmouth Chiefs win, Sidmouth Town edged out, Otters score 15 times - round-up of Saturday’s local action

PUBLISHED: 08:54 20 January 2019

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

The penultimate Saturday of January saw a big clean sheet home success for Sidmouth Chiefs in rugby, but, in football, there was another narrow defeat for Sidmouth Town while Ottery St Mary chalked up a double victory clean sheet success,

Sidmouth Chiefs have returned to home winnings ways – they were of course, beaten by St Austell at the Blackmore earlier this month - as they chalked up a 41-0 home win over Truro in their latest Western Counties (W) fixture, a result that keeps the Blackmore men top of the table.

FOOTBALL

In South West Peninsula League football, Sidmouth Town were edged out by the odd goal in three at Elmore, though they made the title-chasing Mid Devon side work hard for the points for the Vikings took a first half lead before succumbing to a narrow defeat.

In the Macron Devon and Exeter League, the headlines were made by Ottery St Mary who won their Division Three game at home to Axmouth United 15-0! In the same division, Otterton were 3-0 winners over Clyst Valley Reserves.

In Division Five, Sidmouth Town thirds were 2-0 winners on their visit to Awliscombe for an East Devon derby.

In Division Two, Tipton St John lost 3-1 at Halwill.

In Division Eight, Sidmouth Town fourths were 6-1 home winners over Kenn Valley United.

