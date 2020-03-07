Sidmouth Chiefs win / Sidmouth Town suffer more postponement woe / Ottery claim superb home success

Sidmouth RFC had a fine win while Sidmouth Town were washed out but Ottery St Mary take the day's football honours with their fine home win - a round-up of local football and rugby on the first Saturday of March.

Sidmouth chalked up a superb 29-10 Blackmore win over top three side Thornbury, but there was no action for all-conquering Withycombe with a wet pitch at Torrington putting paid to the Withy hopes of recording an 18th straight league success.

In other rugby involving East Devon-based teams, Honiton powered to a big home win over Kingsbridge. The Lacemen were 17-0 to the good at the halfway stage and they stayed on the front foot in the second half to seal a comfortable 41-17 victory.

Exmouth bagged a 27-21 win at home to Camborne to make things much for comfortable for them in their bid to avoid a bottom two South West Premier finish. In a see-saw contest, the Cockles led 15-7 at half-time and scored a third try early in the second half to lead 20-7. However, the Cornish side hit back impressively to leave 21-20, but the Cockles held their nerve to take a terrific win with a late converted try.

It was a blank day for all three of the East Devon teams playing in the South West Peninsula League Premier East with Sidmouth Town, Honiton Town and Axminster Town all forced to cancel, their respective home league games, adding to what are already congested end-of-season schedules for all three clubs.

However, it was a very good day for Ottery St Mary who defeated Paignton Saints at Washbrook Meadow to secure, arguably, the best result of their first season in the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West to date. The visitors arrived at Washbrook Meadow sitting third in the table having only lost seven times all season while the Otters had won only three of their previous 18 league games. Those stats were torn up by the Otters as they claimed a handsome 4-2 win.

It was not the best of days for local teams playing in the Macron Devon & Exeter League Premier division with Feniton suffering a surprise 4-2 defeat at Kentisbeare, Seaton being edged out 2-1 on their visit to Bampton and Colyton being thumped 6-2 at home by University.

Bucking the defeated trend were Beer Albion who banked a point from their 2-2 home draw with Cronies.

However, the first Saturday of Match proved to be a very good day indeed for Exmouth's big two sporting teams with the Cockles bagging themselves a crucial bonus point win over Camborne at the Imperial Ground while just across the way, at Southern Road, Town put Chipping Sodbury Town to the sword to the tune of a 7-1 spanking - scoring their 50th home goal in 18 unbeaten home matches this season and, when they netted their seventh, they chalked up a century of goals in all competitions this season!

For the Cockles it was a case of a second double of the South West Premier season - they previously had done the double this term over Okehampton - as they defeated Camborne 27-21.

There was also an outstanding clean-sheet home win for the Exmouth 2nd XV who defeated visiting Crediton 2nds 41-0.

Across at Southern Road, Town, looking to bounce back from their midweek disappointment at Shepton Mallett, raced into an early 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Aaron Denny and Jordan Harris. Denny netted again and an own goal made it 4-0 at half-time. An early second half goal from Ben Steer was followed by one from Callum Shipton - that the 99th goal of the season in all competitions from Town. The visiting side pulled one back, but Dean Billingsley came off the bench to make it 7-1 and that goal from the striker meant that the former St Martins hit man had the honour of scoring the 100th goal in all competitions this season netted by Town!

Town are back in action on Wednesday night (March 11) when they travel to Southern League side Willand Rovers to contest a Devon St Lukes Bowl Cup tie.