Vikings sunk by Cullompton Rangers on wet Wednesday night at Manstone Lane

Sidmouth Town were given a night to forget as they were defeated 5-1 by Cullompton Rangers in the South West Peninsula League Premier East.

At a rain-drenched Manstone Lane, the Vikings were undone by the work of Ollie Aplin and Ash Donohue, who scored a brace each before the heavy defeat was confirmed with a final goal from Brandon Parsons.

Oscar Walsh netted a late consolation for the home side.

Looking to bounce back from a weekend defeat against Torridgeside, Sidmouth were dealt a blow the night before when Plymouth Marjon earned a point away at Torpoint Athletic, meaning the Vikings went into their Cullompton fixture bottom of the league.

The visitors threatened from the off as Danny Baily had a chance from close range, but he hit the bouncing cross well over the bar.

The Vikings' defence was breached in the seventh minute when a direct through ball found a chasing Aplin.

Having sprung clear of the offside trap, his shot did recieve a touch from Town goalkeeper Brendon Milford, but he was unable to prevent it from finding its way into the net.

Sidmouth looked to hit back through Jack Hatswell but his effort was saved.

At this point, the heavens opened and rain began to pour over the players as well as the fans who quickly sought refuge in the covered stand.

Just before the half-hour mark, Aplin doubled his personal and the team's tally. Rangers won the ball back deep into the Sidmouth half and a cross was directed towards the number nine. His header collided with the post before nestling into the bottom left corner.

Just after the break, Cullompton hit a third. Baily played in Donohue, who took it round the keeper before calmly finishing to make the score 3-0.

Sidmouth were finding it hard to create chances in the final third and were restriced to long shots.

A speculative effort from Ethan Slater was well over.

At the other end, Donohue drew level with Aplin in the goalscoring charts. A Sidmouth defender miscontrolled allowing the number 11 to pounce.

He placed the ball into the bottom left giving Town keeper Milford little chance of saving.

The rout was completed in the 85th minute when Brandon Parsons cut in from the left wing and finished at the near post.

Sidmouth did earn themselves a consolation goal in the 89th minute when Walsh reacted quickest to a saved Ference Bodor effort to finish into an empty net.

The result leaves Sidmouth bottom of the league on seven points. The team have the weekend off this Saturday but could rise to 18th if they beat Crediton United next Wednesday (October 30) and results go their way.

