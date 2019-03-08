Sidmouth downed 3-1 by league leaders Millbrook

Action from Sidmouth Town's 3-1 defeat against Millford. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Sidmouth Town made it a week to forget as they lost their second game in four days via a 3-1 defeat to Millbrook in the South West Peninsula League Premier East division.

Visitors Millbrook took the lead early on in the 10th minute as Josh Toulson robbed Vikings goalkeeper Brandon Milford of the ball to finish into an empty net.

Sidmouth equalised in the 47th minute thanks to the efforts of Jack Hatswell but they were level for just three minutes as Rik Shepherd chipped Milford.

The result was confirmed in the 90th minute when Toulson grabbed his second.

Sidmouth boss Danny Burwood named himself in the heart of the four man defence as his team lined up in a 4-3-3 formation.

The Vikings registered the first effort of the game when Burwood played in Hatswell into the Millford box. The number 10 produced some smart footwork to earn himself some space in the box but the resultant shot was weak and parried for a corner.

The missed chance was punished five minutes later as Milford appeared to fumble the ball into the path of Toulson who opened the scoring into an empty net. The Sidmouth players were not happy though and remonstrated with the linesman, complaining that Toulson had kicked the ball out of the hands of Milford.

After the goal, the chances were at a premium for both teams. On the one occasion they did find their way into the Millford box, winger Ferenc Bodor put too much power on his cross and was unable to find a teammate.

The sides reached half time with Millford's slender lead intact and whatever manager Burwood said at half time worked because two minutes after the restart, they were level.

Hatswell collected the ball on the edge of the box and made a speculative effort towards the goal. Perhaps Millbrook goalkeeper Chris Wearing was expecting a touch from the crowded penalty box but he was left wanting and the ball nestled into the bottom right corner.

All the ecstasy from the equaliser was quickly extinguished as three minutes later question marks were left over Milford's positioning.

He found himself stranded in no man's land and the chipped effort of Rik Shepherd very nearly hit the bar but instead found the roof of the net to restore Millford's lead.

The goal chances again dried up as Sidmouth struggled to fashion a way back into the game.

In the final minute of regular time, the result was confirmed as Toulson beat the offside trap and was fed in by his teammate. He finished with a shot at the near post to put the game out of sight for the Vikings.

The defeat leaves Sidmouth in 17th place and next they face Cullompton Rangers at home on Saturday, September 14.