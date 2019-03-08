Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth Under 16s triumph over Coaches

PUBLISHED: 08:02 03 May 2019

Archant

Sidmouth Town Under 16s convincingly beat the Coaches 6-1 to win the Marriott Cup writes Jon Miller.

In their final match, the Under 16s Warriors deservedly came out on top against Sidmouth Town Coaches. It was clear from kick off that the aging Coaches couldn't cope with the pace and movement of their young opponents.

The Marriot Cup in named in memory of 19 year old Sam Marriot who tragically lost his life in 2017. Sam started playing at 5 years old and went right through the Sidmouth Junior set up into mens football. Sam's attitude, sportsmanship and spirit is an example to everyone.

The Under 16s took an early two goal lead, firstly from Donny and the second a great header from Richie Drewitt.

However with the introduction of first team player and ringer Will Jenkins, the Coaches were given hope.

The Coaches repeatedly broke the back line of the Under 16s only for poor crossing to lose possession.

Just before half time Chris Haig's shot come cross found its way in to the net to make it 2-1.

In the second half the pattern was repeated only for the Coaches to slow dramatically in the last 30 minutes and the Under 16s to cruise to a 6-1 victory.

Goals came from George Gelling, Robbie Hallett, Tim Dolton, Donny and Tom McAndrew.

The occasion concluded with the presentation of the Marriott Cup to the Under 16s and the Marriott shield for the man of the match, George Gelling.

This was the 12th year that the cup has been contested and the Under 16s take a 7-5 lead in the series.

Thank you to Under 16 coaches Alan Hallett, Billy Emmett, Steve Mead and Craig Badcock for making the last day of the Under 16s squad a memorable one.

Most Read

National retailers quash rumours about opening in Sidmouth

The M&S Foodhall in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

Former care home to be turned into apartments

An application has been submitted to turn The Priory care home into nine apartments. CREDIT: Google Street View

East Devon Local Elections 2019: Who’s elected in Sidmouth and Ottery?

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

Sidmouth Beach Management Plan: Motion backed calling on utility companies to contribute towards £9m plan

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

Rock band to launch debut album at Sidmouth pizzeria

Jet Black 3 from left to right - Simon Snowy Snowdon, Robert Papworth and Phil Borrett of the Marine in Sidmouth will launch their debut album at the end of May. Picture: Got Your Six Music

Most Read

National retailers quash rumours about opening in Sidmouth

The M&S Foodhall in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

Former care home to be turned into apartments

An application has been submitted to turn The Priory care home into nine apartments. CREDIT: Google Street View

East Devon Local Elections 2019: Who’s elected in Sidmouth and Ottery?

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

Sidmouth Beach Management Plan: Motion backed calling on utility companies to contribute towards £9m plan

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

Rock band to launch debut album at Sidmouth pizzeria

Jet Black 3 from left to right - Simon Snowy Snowdon, Robert Papworth and Phil Borrett of the Marine in Sidmouth will launch their debut album at the end of May. Picture: Got Your Six Music

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club girls Under-14s crowned Devon champions

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club Under-14s, the 2019 Devon champions. (Left to right) Freya Pellow, Jess Perry, Fiona Earnshaw, Amy Davies, Macy Parsons, Amy Scott, Holly Dunning. Picture SOHC

Sidmouth Town all set to welcome newly crowned champions to Manstone Lane

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Running Club members out in force for the Exmouth Half Marathon and 10k

Sidmouth Running Club members at the Exmouth 10k and half Marathon meeting. Picture SRC

Sidmouth Mens beat Under 16s in Veterans’ Cup

Sidmouth�s fourth team take on the Under 16s in the Veterans� Cup. Picture: Sarah Hall

Ottery St Mary complete their league season with ‘must win’ game at Lympstone

Ottery St Mary at home to Sandford. Ref shsp 14 19TI 1486. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists