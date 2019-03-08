Sidmouth Under 16s triumph over Coaches

Sidmouth Town Under 16s convincingly beat the Coaches 6-1 to win the Marriott Cup writes Jon Miller.

In their final match, the Under 16s Warriors deservedly came out on top against Sidmouth Town Coaches. It was clear from kick off that the aging Coaches couldn't cope with the pace and movement of their young opponents.

The Marriot Cup in named in memory of 19 year old Sam Marriot who tragically lost his life in 2017. Sam started playing at 5 years old and went right through the Sidmouth Junior set up into mens football. Sam's attitude, sportsmanship and spirit is an example to everyone.

The Under 16s took an early two goal lead, firstly from Donny and the second a great header from Richie Drewitt.

However with the introduction of first team player and ringer Will Jenkins, the Coaches were given hope.

The Coaches repeatedly broke the back line of the Under 16s only for poor crossing to lose possession.

Just before half time Chris Haig's shot come cross found its way in to the net to make it 2-1.

In the second half the pattern was repeated only for the Coaches to slow dramatically in the last 30 minutes and the Under 16s to cruise to a 6-1 victory.

Goals came from George Gelling, Robbie Hallett, Tim Dolton, Donny and Tom McAndrew.

The occasion concluded with the presentation of the Marriott Cup to the Under 16s and the Marriott shield for the man of the match, George Gelling.

This was the 12th year that the cup has been contested and the Under 16s take a 7-5 lead in the series.

Thank you to Under 16 coaches Alan Hallett, Billy Emmett, Steve Mead and Craig Badcock for making the last day of the Under 16s squad a memorable one.