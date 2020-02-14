Sidmouth Town's away tie at Millbrook postponed

The Vikings' match is one of five games to be called off on Friday evening.

Game OFF

SWP Premier East

Millbrook v Sidmouth Town is OFF@MillbrookAFC @SidmouthTownAFC @swsportsnews — SOUTH WEST PENINSULA FOOTBALL LEAGUE (@swpleague) February 14, 2020

Under the severe weather protocol, clubs are allowed to postpone fixtures ahead of the day of the game and without the requirement of a referee's inspection.

Millbrook took that option meaning the tie will now need to be rescheduled.

