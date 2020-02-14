Sidmouth Town's away tie at Millbrook postponed
PUBLISHED: 17:25 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:35 14 February 2020
The Vikings' match is one of five games to be called off on Friday evening.
Under the severe weather protocol, clubs are allowed to postpone fixtures ahead of the day of the game and without the requirement of a referee's inspection.
Millbrook took that option meaning the tie will now need to be rescheduled.
