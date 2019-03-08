Advanced search

Sidmouth and Ottery in action: Weekend football preview

PUBLISHED: 16:44 01 November 2019

Ottery St Mary Football Cluv vs Totnes and Dartington. Picture: Sam Cooper

Ottery St Mary Football Cluv vs Totnes and Dartington. Picture: Sam Cooper

Archant

As clubs hope for kind weather, here are a couple of fixture from this weekend involving the local teams.

Holsworthy v Sidmouth Town (Saturday, November 2. 3pm)

The Vikings will look to start November on the right foot when they travel to Holsworthy.

Sidmouth are currently bottom of the South West Peninsula League but could draw level with 18th placed Elmore with a win on Saturday.

To read manager Danny Burwood's thoughts ahead of the game, click here.

Roselands v Ottery St Mary (Saturday, November 2. 2.15pm)

Ottery are back in Devon Football League action for the first time since October 5 as they travel to Roselands in the South and West division.

The Otters have not played a competitive fixture since their 6-2 defeat in the Devon Premier Cup away at Ipplepen Athletic.

Their last league outing saw them defeated 4-2 at Totnes & Dartington so manager Dave Fairweather will be hoping to bounce back this weekend.

Saturday's opponents are 10th in the league having won four, drawn one and lost five matches this season. Interestingly, only four teams have a worse goal difference then Roseland's -12 at this stage.

Beer Albion v Plymouth Hope (Saturday, November 2. 2.15pm)

It's Devon Premier Cup action for Beer Albion as they take on Plymouth Hope at the Furzebrake.

Penalties were needed to separate Beer and Lapford in the second round after a 1-1 draw. It was a similar story for Plymouth Hope who drew 3-3 at Whipton and Pinhoe before winning 4-3 on penalties.

The two meet in the third round on Saturday.

Most Read

Popular fireworks display cancelled for 2019

Sidbury fireworks illuminating the evening sky. Picture: HEATHER RHODES

DASH CAM FOOTAGE: Car spins out and crashes near Ottery

The road where the accident took place. Picture: Contributed

Assurance to public following criminal damage in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Police Station in Woolcombe Lane

‘Sounds like electioneering’ – General Election candidate hits back at East Devon MP’s comments

Claire Wright is ready to stand in 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright

Application submitted for Sidmouth skate park

The first look at revamping Sidmouth skatepark. Picture: Maverick Industries

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Popular fireworks display cancelled for 2019

Sidbury fireworks illuminating the evening sky. Picture: HEATHER RHODES

DASH CAM FOOTAGE: Car spins out and crashes near Ottery

The road where the accident took place. Picture: Contributed

Assurance to public following criminal damage in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Police Station in Woolcombe Lane

‘Sounds like electioneering’ – General Election candidate hits back at East Devon MP’s comments

Claire Wright is ready to stand in 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright

Application submitted for Sidmouth skate park

The first look at revamping Sidmouth skatepark. Picture: Maverick Industries

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth and Ottery in action: Weekend football preview

Ottery St Mary Football Cluv vs Totnes and Dartington. Picture: Sam Cooper

Vikings boss encourages his side to fight and steady the ship away at Holsworthy

Sidmouth Town's Manstone Lane before an evening kick-off. Picture: Sam Cooper

‘Severe weather protocol’ activated ahead of weekend football fixtures

Football

SOHC - who plays who on the first Saturday of November

Men's hockey. Picture: Harriet Coley

Otterettes all set for Friday night derby under the Budleigh Salterton floodlights

Football on pitch
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists