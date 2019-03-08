Sidmouth and Ottery in action: Weekend football preview

Ottery St Mary Football Cluv vs Totnes and Dartington. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

As clubs hope for kind weather, here are a couple of fixture from this weekend involving the local teams.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Holsworthy v Sidmouth Town (Saturday, November 2. 3pm)

The Vikings will look to start November on the right foot when they travel to Holsworthy.

Sidmouth are currently bottom of the South West Peninsula League but could draw level with 18th placed Elmore with a win on Saturday.

To read manager Danny Burwood's thoughts ahead of the game, click here.

Roselands v Ottery St Mary (Saturday, November 2. 2.15pm)

Ottery are back in Devon Football League action for the first time since October 5 as they travel to Roselands in the South and West division.

The Otters have not played a competitive fixture since their 6-2 defeat in the Devon Premier Cup away at Ipplepen Athletic.

Their last league outing saw them defeated 4-2 at Totnes & Dartington so manager Dave Fairweather will be hoping to bounce back this weekend.

Saturday's opponents are 10th in the league having won four, drawn one and lost five matches this season. Interestingly, only four teams have a worse goal difference then Roseland's -12 at this stage.

Beer Albion v Plymouth Hope (Saturday, November 2. 2.15pm)

It's Devon Premier Cup action for Beer Albion as they take on Plymouth Hope at the Furzebrake.

Penalties were needed to separate Beer and Lapford in the second round after a 1-1 draw. It was a similar story for Plymouth Hope who drew 3-3 at Whipton and Pinhoe before winning 4-3 on penalties.

The two meet in the third round on Saturday.