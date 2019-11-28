Sidmouth Raiders serve up super show a s Elmore are hit for seven

Archant

Sidmouth Raiders Under-16s served up what was arguably their best performance for many seasons as they put high-flying Elmore to the sword, beating the Mid Devon side 7-2.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was a superb first half shift across the pitch that meant the game, as a contest, was over by half-time!

From the first whistle Raiders were into their stride and, with wingers Ethan Gribble and Joel Evans causing havoc down either flank, the Elmore back line, in a team that had suffered just a single defeat in league or cup all season prior to this match, looked shell-shocked!

Six time Raiders scored in that first half and Josh O'Connor was unlucky to have a goal disallowed as his rasping shot ricocheted off the crossbar and was adjudged not to have crossed the line!

With the game effectively 'won' by the break, Raiders spent the second half as the dominant force with Elmore left to conduct a 'damage limitation; operation!

Joel Evans led the scoring honours with a hat-trick whilst impressive midfielder Frank Long bagged himself a brace and the other Raiders goals were scored by returning striker Matt West and midfielder Corey Rogers.

Post match Sidmouth coach Mark O'Connor said: "That was comfortably the best we have played for a number of years. Each player involved chipped in to a near perfect all-round show."