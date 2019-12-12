Advanced search

Sidmouth Raiders U16s net eight in impressive show at Whipton

PUBLISHED: 11:43 12 December 2019

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth Raiders Under-16s put lowly Whipton to the sword in a scintillating second half display, scoring seven of the goals they netted on their way to an 8-0 win over the Exeter side.

Joel Evans was first off the mark with a superb finish, but that proved to be the only goal of the first half.

Sidmouth manager Mark O'Connor clearly said the right things during the interval for, from the re-start, Raiders played with an extra yard in their step and, once they had doubled their lead, the goals kept coming!

Jake Talbot scored his first for the club and promptly added a second and Corey Rogers, Frank Long, Ollie Passmore, Matt West and Freddie Dorman all added their names to the score sheet.

There was also a promising debut from Stefan Romanowski in the heart of the Raiders' defence in front of goalkeeper Joe Norris, who once again showed real control when dealing with whatever Whipton sent his way.

