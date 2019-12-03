Sidmouth Raiders U16s suffer penalty shoot-out woe

Archant

Sidmouth Raiders Under-16s went out of the Exeter & District Youth League Cup in the cruellest of fashions, beaten in a penalty shoot out by Stoke Hill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Raiders, who went into the game missing influential skipper Yan Mercan, gave a debut to Jacob Talbot and also had Joe Norris taking over in goal after regular glovesman Owen Baldwin broke a bone in training, made a bright start.

Their early endeavours were rewarded Frank Long thumped the ball home from close range to give them the lead.

However, the Exeter side levelled soon after, but Raiders, playing with great confidence with new man Talbot impressing, were soon back in front when a Joel Evans corner found its way beyond everyone and into the net!

Stoke Hill again hit back, but, thanks to more adventure from Talbot, Raiders took the lead for the third time, albeit courtesy of an own goal.

With the game into its final seconds of added on time, Stoke Hill broke down the right wing at speed and levelled once again to send the tie into extra-time.

Both periods of extra time were as tight as the rest of the game had been, but no further goals were forthcoming and in the shoot-out, it was the Exeter side that edged victory.

Raiders can certainly take heart from a decent performance with new players bedding into the key and once key players are fit again and back in to the side there's little doubt this particular Sidmouth side will be one to be reckoned with.