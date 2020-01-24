Advanced search

Tough game for Sidmouth Reserves as they host promotion-chasing Cronies

PUBLISHED: 10:05 24 January 2020

Sidmouth Town Seconds face a tough home game this Saturday when they welcome fifth-placed Cronies to Manstone Lane.

2020 has been a disrupted one for the reserves so far with their last two fixtures being postponed due to poor weather.

Indeed, they may have hoped their only game of the new year that did go ahead might have also been postponed given it was a 7-0 defeat away at Beer Albion.

Like their first-team counterparts, the reserves are languishing at the foot of the Devon and Exeter Football League Premier Division having won just one of their 13 games this season. That victory came back on the final day of August when Sidmouth secured a 4-3 home win against Sidmouth.

The going is not getting any easier given their Saturday opponents have scored a total of 10 goals and conceded one since the turn of the decade.

Their January 4 game saw them demolish Seaton Town 7-1 and Cronies have not tasted defeat since a 4-1 defeat away at Lapford on October 19.

Sidmouth's relegation rivals Hatherleigh Town also face a tough test on Saturday when they host third place Lyme Regis, so if Sidmouth were to pick-up some points they could prove valuable.

The game kicks off at 2.15pm on Saturday, January 25.

It's a battle of 11th v 12th for Sidmouth Town Thirds when they host Colyton Reserves at the Sidford Recreation Ground on Saturday.

Although the teams are close together, Sidmouth actually have double the number of points Colyton have and have even played a game fewer.

The Thirds' recent form has been mixed having won their last game 5-2 at home to Sampford Peverell but the week before they fell to a 6-3 defeat away at Bampton Reserves.

Due to the postponements, Saturday's game is the first of back-to-back fixtures between the sides with Colyton playing hosts next weekend.

This weekend's game kicks off at 2.15pm.

In a parallel to the Thirds, Sidmouth Town Fourths also play the team one place below them in the table as they travel to 13th placed HT Dons.

The two sides are separated by just one point but the Vikings have played two games more.

This match kicks off at 2.15pm on Saturday.

