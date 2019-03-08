Sidmouth RFC knocked off top spot / Sidmouth Town Reserves win / Otters fail University examination - Saturday sport round-up

Sidmouth RFC were beaten at Crediton who have now taken over top spot / Sidmouth Town Reserves won, but the fourth team lost and Ottery St Mary were beaten in Exeter

Sidmouth Town were not in South West Peninsula League Eastern Division action – though they are taking on Macron League Lyme Regis in the Morrison Bell Cup on Tuesday (March 12) night with the Manstone Lane game kicking off at 7.30pm.

As for the other East Devon clubs playing in the SWPL Eastern Division, Honiton Town lost 2-0 at home to table-topping Stoke Gabriel with the South Devon side not edging ahead until the 72nd minute! Axminster Town lost 1-0 at Brixham Villa and Budleigh Salterton were beaten 2-1 at home by Newton Abbot Spurs.

In the Macron League Division One, Sidmouth Town Reserves were 1-0 winners in their Manstone Lane meeting with Hatherleigh Town.

In Division Two, Tipton St John battled well, making title favourites Whipton and Pinhoe work hard for a 2-0 win.

In Division Seven, Sidmouth Town 4ths went down 1-0 at home to Pinhoe Reserves

RUGBY

Sidmouth were knocked off the top of the Tribute Western Counties (West) table as they were beaten 18-10 at Crediton who now sit top with Sidmouth slipping to second where they are two points better off than St Austell (the Cornish side were beaten 35-24 at Chard), who lie third and four points above fourth-placed Wellington(who were 60-21 winners over Truro).

Crediton, Sidmouth and Wellington each have five games left to play while St Austell have four remaining. Make sure of a copy of the Sidmouth Herald (out next on Friday, March 15) for a full match report and post match comment.