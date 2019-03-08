Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth RFC knocked off top spot / Sidmouth Town Reserves win / Otters fail University examination - Saturday sport round-up

PUBLISHED: 19:41 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:41 09 March 2019

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

Sidmouth RFC were beaten at Crediton who have now taken over top spot / Sidmouth Town Reserves won, but the fourth team lost and Ottery St Mary were beaten in Exeter

Sidmouth Town were not in South West Peninsula League Eastern Division action – though they are taking on Macron League Lyme Regis in the Morrison Bell Cup on Tuesday (March 12) night with the Manstone Lane game kicking off at 7.30pm.

As for the other East Devon clubs playing in the SWPL Eastern Division, Honiton Town lost 2-0 at home to table-topping Stoke Gabriel with the South Devon side not edging ahead until the 72nd minute! Axminster Town lost 1-0 at Brixham Villa and Budleigh Salterton were beaten 2-1 at home by Newton Abbot Spurs.

In the Macron League Division One, Sidmouth Town Reserves were 1-0 winners in their Manstone Lane meeting with Hatherleigh Town.

In Division Two, Tipton St John battled well, making title favourites Whipton and Pinhoe work hard for a 2-0 win.

In Division Seven, Sidmouth Town 4ths went down 1-0 at home to Pinhoe Reserves

RUGBY

Sidmouth were knocked off the top of the Tribute Western Counties (West) table as they were beaten 18-10 at Crediton who now sit top with Sidmouth slipping to second where they are two points better off than St Austell (the Cornish side were beaten 35-24 at Chard), who lie third and four points above fourth-placed Wellington(who were 60-21 winners over Truro).

Crediton, Sidmouth and Wellington each have five games left to play while St Austell have four remaining. Make sure of a copy of the Sidmouth Herald (out next on Friday, March 15) for a full match report and post match comment.

Most Read

Revised McDonald’s application to be ‘submitted shortly’

A McDonald's in North Devon. Pictures: Sarah Howells

Owner’s commitment to Sidmouth store following Axminster closure announcement

Fields of Sidmouth's future is 'bright' according to owners Goulds, after its announcement yesterday. Picture: Sam Cooper

Pupil excluded for taking knife to school

The King's School. Picture: Google Maps

Body found in hotel swimming pool

Sidholme Hotel. Picture: Google Maps

Ottery MOT tester sentenced for issuing hundreds of fake certificates

Exeter magistrates court. Ref exe 01-17TI 4933. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Revised McDonald’s application to be ‘submitted shortly’

A McDonald's in North Devon. Pictures: Sarah Howells

Owner’s commitment to Sidmouth store following Axminster closure announcement

Fields of Sidmouth's future is 'bright' according to owners Goulds, after its announcement yesterday. Picture: Sam Cooper

Pupil excluded for taking knife to school

The King's School. Picture: Google Maps

Body found in hotel swimming pool

Sidholme Hotel. Picture: Google Maps

Ottery MOT tester sentenced for issuing hundreds of fake certificates

Exeter magistrates court. Ref exe 01-17TI 4933. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth RFC knocked off top spot / Sidmouth Town Reserves win / Otters fail University examination - Saturday sport round-up

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Two free kicks condemn Ottery to defeat away at University of Exeter

Ottery away at Beer. Ref shsp 08 19TI 0366. Picture: Terry Ife

Plenty of female talent at Sidmouth Folk Festival

The Shee. Picture: Sean Purser

Archaeologist to speak at Branscombe Project talk

Dr Rose Ferraby. Picture: Rose Ferraby

Independents’ Day - Perzia, of Seaton

Joe Spiers and Michelle Bowers of Seaton company Perzia. Ref edr 07 19TI 0195. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists