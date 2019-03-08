Sidmouth sign winger from Feniton

Footie. Ref miscsp 43-17TI 2258. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Oscar Walsh has put pen to a paper on a deal that sees him swap Feniton for Sidmouth.

Manager Danny Burnwood said: "Oscar Walsh has agreed to come over and signed the form last night (Wednesday, July 10). That's a massive plus. He's a young, real quick winger which is what we were after so I'm very happy with it."

Walsh was one of three triallists to play Sidmouth's first pre-season game against Exmouth, the others being Jamie Moor and Jack Greenslade.

Speaking after his side's defeat to Exmouth, Brunwood said: "It was good test for the lads. I said to the them, any mistakes you make I'd rather they happened now than in the season.

"You always want to get one decent one in and obviously Exmouth is decent one. To be honest with you, I wasn't expecting it to be the first one of our pre-season schedule, but I was never going to turn it down.

"Not really any minuses. It's pre-season, it's your first one. Some of them haven't kicked a ball for a long time and we've only been back in training for a few weeks and we've focused on fitness."

The manager is hoping to add a few more faces before the visit of Budleigh, where he wants to see his side cut out the mistakes and put on a good performance.

