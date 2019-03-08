Sidmouth sporting teams suffer a miserable late September Saturday

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

All four of the Sidmouth Town senior football teams lost, Ottery St Mary lost another league game and, in rugby, Sidmouth Chiefs suffered a fourth straight league defeat.

It was not a good day for the main Sidmouth sporting teams as the football and rugby teams both suffered home defeats.

Sidmouth Town, who had won so well at home in midweek when they put Dartmouth out of the Devon St Lukes Bowl, were beaten 6-2 at home by Elburton Villa in a South West Peninsula league Premier East game.

No joy either for the Sidmouth Town Reserves as they were beaten 8-2 at Lyme Regis, a seventh defeat in eight top flight league outings. Completing a disappointing afternoon for the Town senior sides, the third team lost 4-1 at home to Devon Yeoman and the fourth team went down 3-1 at Devon yeoman Reserves.

Beer Albion win their East Devon derby at Seaton Town, winning 1-0 to stay in a top seven berth in the Premier Division. Beer Albion Reserves drew 1-1 with Alphington in a Division Two meeting.

Ottery St Mary suffered a fifth defeat in five Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West outings, beaten 5-01 at Newton Abbot Spurs and the Otters are now just a single point off the bottom of the table, a berth currently occupied by Paignton Villa.

RUGBY

Sidmouth Chiefs battled in grand style before being edged out in their Tribute South West Counties West home meeting with Somerset side Hornets. The Western-super-Mare based visitors took the match honours - but only just - winning 22-18. The result means Sidmouth now lost all four of their early season league games.

In Tribute Western Counties West; Honiton did not manage a single point in their game at Wadebridge Camels where the home side gave the Lacemen the 'hump' winning 36-0. There was also defeat for Exmouth in their South West Premier game at Newbury Blues where they went down 25-15.