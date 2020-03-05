Sidmouth Town teams hoping for some action following another week of postponements

Sidmouth Town Seconds saw another game postponed when their East Devon Senior Cup trip to Bow Amateur Athletic Club was called off.

This adds further disruption to their game with that cup tie now needing to be rearranged alongside their 20 remaining league games, which is more than double the number of games they have played so far.

Like the first team, the Seconds will face a congested March and April to make up for lost time.

They start the month with a trip to Upottery, who are 12th in the Devon and Exeter Football League Premier Division table, four places above Sidmouth.

As it stands, Sidmouth then have three consecutive home games to see out the month, but it is likely midweek fixtures will be added to make up for lost time.

The Thirds will also have a busy run-in having played exactly half of their Division Four matches at this point.

After 12 games, they are in eighth on 18 points and have yet to draw a game so far this campaign. They have not taken to the pitch since their 6-2 win over Culm United on February 8 so they will be hoping to finally play a game this Saturday when they host Bampton Seconds.

Nine goals were scored last time the pair met back in January with Bampton winning 6-3.

Mason King scored a hat-trick while Adam Findon hit a brace and Jamie Cole scored one to cancel out two goals from Josh Haigh and one from Mark Paton.

Like the Seconds, the Thirds' postponed games have yet to be rearranged, meaning they currently only have four games scheduled for March.

The month starts with consecutive home games against Bampton and Feniton Seconds followed by away trips to Cranbrook and Devon Yeoman.

Sidmouth Town Fourths will play Countess Wear Rovers twice in March starting this weekend when the Fourths travel to the King George V Playing Fields.

The Vikings have completed 15 Division Seven games, winning three, drawing two and losing 10. They are currently in 12th, two points from the bottom while Countess Wear Rovers are up in seventh on 22 points.