Sidmouth Town all set for Dartmouth test

Sidmouth Town at home to Brixham. Ref shsp 07 20TI 8010. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth Town are back in South West Peninsula League Premier East action tomorrow (Saturday) when they travel to Dartmouth.

The Vikings’ who opened the new league term last Saturday with a 2-1 Manstone Lane win over Plymouth Marjon, were beaten 4-1 in midweek at Newton Abbot Spurs, although the 4-1 final score is a tad harsh on what was another battling Town shift with the home side scoring their final two goals inside the closing 10 minutes of the contest.

Tomorrow task at Dartmouth sees Town play a side that won their opening game last Saturday, 2-1 at Axminster Town.

Danny Burwood and his Sidmouth Town side are also in away action again this coming Tuesday (September 15) when they visit Cullompton Rangers for what will be a third away game in six days.