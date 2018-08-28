Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth Town all set for midweek cup tie at Cullompton Rangers

PUBLISHED: 11:43 02 January 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth Town are in cup action tonight (Wednesday) when they make the short trip to Cullompton Rangers to contest a Walter C Parson Cup tie.

The prize, for the winners, will be a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Vikings will be cast in the role of underdogs for the cup tie, but that’s what they have been previously this season in a number of other cup ties when they have done particularly well, most notably when they travelled to Western League Premier Division side Kensham Town and beat them 3-2!

Cullompton Rangers are enjoying a fine season and sit fifth in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division table. On Boxing Day, Cully ended the season-long unbeaten home run of Exmouth Town, netting a 1-0 success at Southern Road, but in their most recent outing, last Saturday’s trip to Tavistock, they were edged out 1-0.

Town joint boss Kevin Tooze says: “We can go to Cully feeling very relaxed about the game. It’s one we are not expected to win, but then we went to Kensham earlier in the season when only the most ardent of Town followers would have given us a chance and we won that one!”

He continued: “This tie at Cully is very similar to the FA Vase tie at Kensham in that we will go there with nowt to lose and give it our best shot and let’s see where that takes us!”

Kick-off at Cullompton Rangers is 7.30pm.

Most Read

Traders give thoughts on future of town’s high street

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Pensioners’ ‘sex’ shock at seafront Sidmouth attraction

Quite the exhibition: Sidmouth's glass-fronted exhibition centre

Person who went over top of Sidmouth cliff is rescued and taken to hospital

Record number take the plunge at Sidmouth

Sidmouth Boxing Day swim. Ref shs 52 18TI 7601. Picture: Terry Ife

Could you give this old Jack Russell a forever home?

ARC staff with Alfie the jack russell. Ref shs 49 18TI 6354. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Eclectic proves a close contest as Mike Davis takes the Division One honours

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town all set for midweek cup tie at Cullompton Rangers

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Nearly 70,000 patients in Northern, Eastern and Western Devon waited three weeks for GP appointment, new figures show.

Doctor

Sidmouth group reunited with famous architect’s painting bought at auction

Members of the Sampson Society with the painting which was found by a buyer in the Isle of Wight. Picture: Harriet Steptoe

Entertainment at the Manor Pavilion Theatre and Sidholme Music Room, Sidmouth

Gavin Haines as Mrs Hawkins and Jake Burlow as Jim Hawkins in SADs pantomime Treasure Island at the Manor Pavilion. Picture: SADS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists