Sidmouth Town all set for midweek cup tie at Cullompton Rangers

Sidmouth Town are in cup action tonight (Wednesday) when they make the short trip to Cullompton Rangers to contest a Walter C Parson Cup tie.

The prize, for the winners, will be a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Vikings will be cast in the role of underdogs for the cup tie, but that’s what they have been previously this season in a number of other cup ties when they have done particularly well, most notably when they travelled to Western League Premier Division side Kensham Town and beat them 3-2!

Cullompton Rangers are enjoying a fine season and sit fifth in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division table. On Boxing Day, Cully ended the season-long unbeaten home run of Exmouth Town, netting a 1-0 success at Southern Road, but in their most recent outing, last Saturday’s trip to Tavistock, they were edged out 1-0.

Town joint boss Kevin Tooze says: “We can go to Cully feeling very relaxed about the game. It’s one we are not expected to win, but then we went to Kensham earlier in the season when only the most ardent of Town followers would have given us a chance and we won that one!”

He continued: “This tie at Cully is very similar to the FA Vase tie at Kensham in that we will go there with nowt to lose and give it our best shot and let’s see where that takes us!”

Kick-off at Cullompton Rangers is 7.30pm.