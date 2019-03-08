Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth Town and Ottery both net away ties in the 2019/10 Devon Premier Cup

PUBLISHED: 19:02 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:17 14 August 2019

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

Sidmouth Town and Ottery St Mary both face early round away days in the 2019/20 Devon Premier Cup

Sidmouth Town will have to win at Shamwickshire Rovers in order that they can go to Topsham Town in round two of the Devon Premier Cup after the draw was made at the home of the Devon FA.

There's also a second round away date for Ottery St Mary who will visit fellow Devon league South & West side Ipplepen.

Devon Premier Cup 2nd Round (matches to be played on or before October 12)

Beer Albion or East Allington United v Lapford, Topsham Town v Shamwickshire Rovers or SIDMOUTH TOWN, Clyst Valley v Bampton, Waldon Athletic v Beesands Rovers of Ivybridge Town, Hatherleigh Town or Appledore v Braunton, Kentisbeare v Bovey Heavitree United v Millbridge, Chronies or Plymouth Marjon v Newtown, Paignton Villa v Activate or Colyton, North Molton or Hartland Clovelly v Meadowbrook Athletic, Whipton & Pinhoe or Torbay Police v Plymouth Hope, Budleigh Salterton v Exmouth, Witheridge v Watcombe Wanderers, Alphington v Central Park Rangers, St Martins v University of Exeter, Bere Alston United v Broadmeadow, Ashburton v Buckland Athletic, Bradworthy v Tavistock AFC, Lakeside Athletic v Liverton United, Exwick Villa v Horrabridge Rangers, Signal Box Oak Villa v Totnes & Dartington, Mount Gould v Fremington, Paignton Saints v Newton Abbot Spurs, Plymouth Argyle FITC v Pennycross, Roselands v Feniton, Plymstock United v Kingsteignton Athletic, Saltram Athletic v The Windmill, Ipplepen Athletic v OTTERY ST MARY, Chudleigh Athletic v Seaton Town, Plympton Athletic v Buckfastleigh Rangers or Chagford, Salcombe Town of Newton Abbot 66 v Bocca Seniors and Upottery of Park United v Teignmouth.

Most Read

New footbridge will replace historic structure over the River Sid

Artists' impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like. Picture: Contributed

‘What would Superman do?’ - mystery river rescue hero revealed

Al Baker has described the moments finding a woman in the River Sid. Picture: Clarissa Place

Do you know the hero jogger who rescued a stricken lady from the River Sid?

Do you know who the mystery jogger is? Picture: Alex Walton

Nearly time for take-off! Timings announced for Sidmouth Air Display 2019

It is nearly time for Sidmouth's air display featuring RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, Twirlybatics Pitts Special aerobatic display, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire, Strikemaster Jet Display Team, RAF Chinook Display Team.

Former air cadet takes up role as commander for Devon and Somerset

Ex-Sidmouth Air Cadet John Radford has recently been promoted to the role of Wing Commander for the Devon and Somerset Wing Royal Air Force Air Cadets. Picture: Air Cadets

Most Read

New footbridge will replace historic structure over the River Sid

Artists' impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like. Picture: Contributed

‘What would Superman do?’ - mystery river rescue hero revealed

Al Baker has described the moments finding a woman in the River Sid. Picture: Clarissa Place

Do you know the hero jogger who rescued a stricken lady from the River Sid?

Do you know who the mystery jogger is? Picture: Alex Walton

Nearly time for take-off! Timings announced for Sidmouth Air Display 2019

It is nearly time for Sidmouth's air display featuring RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, Twirlybatics Pitts Special aerobatic display, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire, Strikemaster Jet Display Team, RAF Chinook Display Team.

Former air cadet takes up role as commander for Devon and Somerset

Ex-Sidmouth Air Cadet John Radford has recently been promoted to the role of Wing Commander for the Devon and Somerset Wing Royal Air Force Air Cadets. Picture: Air Cadets

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

LIVE: Sidmouth Town v Axminster Town: Match Thread

Sidmouth Town away at Exmouth for a pre-season friendly. Ref shsp 29 19TI 7470. Picture: Terry Ife

Firefighters attended hundreds more fires in Devon and Somerset last year, new figures reveal

Fire engine

Sidmouth Town v Axminster Town: Match Preview

Sidmouth Town away at Exmouth for a pre-season friendly. Ref shsp 29 19TI 7472. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth RC pair ‘fly through the eye of the storm’ at the Haldon Forest Flyer meeting

Sidmouth Running Club duo Laura Broughton (left) with Bex MacDonald after finishing the Forest Flyer. Picture:LAURA BROUGHTON

Sidmouth gig crew row to victory at Lyme Regis where they defeat a crew from Bermuda

Sidmouth’s winning Mixed crew; Bob Huntington, Helen Hamilton (Cox), Allan Rodgers, Amanda Bleazard, Nick Thompson, Julie Turner and Linda Wheate. Picture: SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists