Sidmouth Town and Ottery both net away ties in the 2019/10 Devon Premier Cup

Sidmouth Town and Ottery St Mary both face early round away days in the 2019/20 Devon Premier Cup

Sidmouth Town will have to win at Shamwickshire Rovers in order that they can go to Topsham Town in round two of the Devon Premier Cup after the draw was made at the home of the Devon FA.

There's also a second round away date for Ottery St Mary who will visit fellow Devon league South & West side Ipplepen.

Devon Premier Cup 2nd Round (matches to be played on or before October 12)

Beer Albion or East Allington United v Lapford, Topsham Town v Shamwickshire Rovers or SIDMOUTH TOWN, Clyst Valley v Bampton, Waldon Athletic v Beesands Rovers of Ivybridge Town, Hatherleigh Town or Appledore v Braunton, Kentisbeare v Bovey Heavitree United v Millbridge, Chronies or Plymouth Marjon v Newtown, Paignton Villa v Activate or Colyton, North Molton or Hartland Clovelly v Meadowbrook Athletic, Whipton & Pinhoe or Torbay Police v Plymouth Hope, Budleigh Salterton v Exmouth, Witheridge v Watcombe Wanderers, Alphington v Central Park Rangers, St Martins v University of Exeter, Bere Alston United v Broadmeadow, Ashburton v Buckland Athletic, Bradworthy v Tavistock AFC, Lakeside Athletic v Liverton United, Exwick Villa v Horrabridge Rangers, Signal Box Oak Villa v Totnes & Dartington, Mount Gould v Fremington, Paignton Saints v Newton Abbot Spurs, Plymouth Argyle FITC v Pennycross, Roselands v Feniton, Plymstock United v Kingsteignton Athletic, Saltram Athletic v The Windmill, Ipplepen Athletic v OTTERY ST MARY, Chudleigh Athletic v Seaton Town, Plympton Athletic v Buckfastleigh Rangers or Chagford, Salcombe Town of Newton Abbot 66 v Bocca Seniors and Upottery of Park United v Teignmouth.