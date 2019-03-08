Advanced search

Sidmouth Town and Sidmouth Chiefs both suffer home disappointment - Ottery beaten too - Saturday sporting round-up

PUBLISHED: 18:19 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:19 14 September 2019

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

Sidmouth Town and Sidmouth Chiefs both suffered home disappointment and Ottery St Mary went down in their latest Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West outing on the second Saturday of September.

Town shipped three first half goals and two more after the break as they suffered a 5-0 defeat and made a swift exit from the FA Vase at the hands of fellow SWP League Premier East side Cullompton Rangers.

Ottery had travelled to Bere Alston looking to claim a second successive Devon League win after last weeks home success over the Plymouth Argyle FITC team, However, the Otters were beaten 4-2.

In rugby, Sidmouth Chiefs, who had lost their opening Western Counties West League fixture the week before, had hoped to begin their home schedule with a victory, but they were edged out 30-28 by Crediton with the Mid Devon side taking the points with a late score.

LOCAL FOOTBALL

In terms of local Macron Devon & Exeter League football, the headlines locally were netted by Beer Albion and Colyton who both won Devon Premier Cup ties.

The Fishermen were 1-0 home winners over East Allington United while Colyton won 2-0 at Activate.

In the Devon Senior Cup there was a 3-1 win for Tipton St John at Broadhempstone and there was also cup progress in the same competition, for Sidmouth Town thirds who were 3-2 home winners over Islington United.

In the Devon Intermediate Cup, Offwell Rangers went out, beaten 2-1 at home by Cheriton Fitzpaine Reserves and Seaton Town Reserves also went out, beaten 2-0 at home by AFC Exe.

In one of the few Macron Devon & Exeter League games played, Feniton won the East Devon derby beating Seaton Town 4-0 at Acland Park.

