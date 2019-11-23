Sidmouth Town and Sidmouth Chiefs both suffer more weather woe

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Another soggy Saturday, the third in November meant no action for Sidmouth Town or Ottery St Mary footballers and also for the rugby players at Sidmouth Chiefs

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth Town were forced to call off their South West Peninsula League Premier East home meeting with Plymouth Marjon owing to the Manstone Lane playing surface being unfit for action.

The same fate befell the Ottery St Mary visit to Lakeside for a Scott Richards Devon League game.

Just three of the matches scheduled across the nine divisions of the Macron Devon & Exeter League and also the cup matches that have now been washed out - some of them - across three successive Saturdays, were played with the only action being at Hatherleigh (v Cronies in the Premier Division); at Chard Town (v Newtown in Division One) and at Winkleigh (v Teignmouth in Division Three).

RUGBY

The league matches for Sidmouth and Honiton were both washed out as was the South West Premier game at Exmouth. Indeed, the only one of the five East Devon-based rugby clubs to see action was Tribute Devon One high-flying Withyconbe who won 52-12 in their game against New Cross that was played at Kingsteignton.