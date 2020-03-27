Advanced search

Sidmouth Town archives - Pugsley hat-trick and brace of Fowler free-kicks see Town U8s to thrilling win

PUBLISHED: 13:22 27 March 2020

A delve into the archives and a Sidmouth Town Under-8s match report from a 2008 meeting with Brixington Blues.

Sidmouth Town Under-8s won a thrilling meeting with Brixington Blues, defeating the Exmouth-based side 5-4.

Town took an early lead with a goal from Ollie Pugsley, but a lot of credit has to go to George Lowe who won the ball deep in his own half, passed it to Jordan Fowler on the right wing, and young Fowler crossed for Pugsley to net.

Blues responded well and, with a number of Town players in unfamiliar positions, scored three times in quick succession to lead 3-1.

However, Town were soon back on the front foot and two more goals from Pugsley saw him to a first half hat-trick and the teams trooped off at the break all square at 3-3.

In the second half, with Louis Stamp marshalling the back line, Town began with greater confidence, but they shipped a fourth goal, albeit against the run of play, to fall behind once again.

Town restored parity once again when a fine run from Luke Spiller ended with him being upended and Jordan Fowler stepped up and drilled the free-kick into the top corner.

With time running down, Town were awarded another free-kick and up stepped young Fowler to rifle another sweet strike into the top corner of the net!

Thereafter, the Town back line with some terrific defending from Louis Stamp and George Lowe, closed the game out well to see the home side to a superb 5-4 success.

Ollie Pugsley was named the Town Man of the Match.

