Sidmouth Town archives - Vikings action from 2010 - picture gallery

P2280-13-10TI Sidmouth 2nds v Wellington. photo Terry Ife Archant

A look back at the 2010 meeting between Sidmouth Town and Wellington

P2295-13-10TI Sidmouth 2nds v Wellington. photo Terry Ife P2295-13-10TI Sidmouth 2nds v Wellington. photo Terry Ife

With the Covid-19 crisis leading to a suspension of all football for the foreseeable future there are many football folk missing their sport!

We have delved into the archives to find some action and come up with this latest crop of pictures.

They are from a game in 2010 between Sidmouth Town and Wellington.

P2265-13-10TI Sidmouth 2nds v Wellington. photo Terry Ife P2265-13-10TI Sidmouth 2nds v Wellington. photo Terry Ife

P2291-13-10TI Sidmouth 2nds v Wellington. photo Terry Ife P2291-13-10TI Sidmouth 2nds v Wellington. photo Terry Ife