Sidmouth Town archives - Vikings action from 2010 - picture gallery

PUBLISHED: 13:40 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:22 25 March 2020

P2280-13-10TI Sidmouth 2nds v Wellington. photo Terry Ife

P2280-13-10TI Sidmouth 2nds v Wellington. photo Terry Ife

Archant

A look back at the 2010 meeting between Sidmouth Town and Wellington

P2295-13-10TI Sidmouth 2nds v Wellington. photo Terry IfeP2295-13-10TI Sidmouth 2nds v Wellington. photo Terry Ife

With the Covid-19 crisis leading to a suspension of all football for the foreseeable future there are many football folk missing their sport!

We have delved into the archives to find some action and come up with this latest crop of pictures.

They are from a game in 2010 between Sidmouth Town and Wellington.

P2265-13-10TI Sidmouth 2nds v Wellington. photo Terry IfeP2265-13-10TI Sidmouth 2nds v Wellington. photo Terry Ife

P2291-13-10TI Sidmouth 2nds v Wellington. photo Terry IfeP2291-13-10TI Sidmouth 2nds v Wellington. photo Terry Ife

P2284-13-10TI Sidmouth 2nds v Wellington. photo Terry IfeP2284-13-10TI Sidmouth 2nds v Wellington. photo Terry Ife

Most Read

Fears for elderly occupant in Sidmouth flat fire

Devon fire engine

Sidmouth Waitrose offers community help during coronavirus crisis

Waitrose, Sidmouth Picture: Google Maps

Former East Devon man calls for people to socially distance themselves as he experiences lockdown in Mallorca

Matthew Cull has been living in Mallorca for around three years. Picture: Matthew Cull

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Sidmouth department store Fields of Sidmouth closes until further notice

Fields of Sidmouth's future is 'bright' according to owners Goulds, after its announcement yesterday. Picture: Sam Cooper

