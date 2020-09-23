Advanced search

Sidmouth Town boss expecting ‘tight’ game against local rivals Axminster Town

PUBLISHED: 13:16 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 23 September 2020

The players shake hands before Axminster Town v Sidmouth Town. Picture: Sam Cooper

The Sidmouth Town manager Danny Burwood is expecting a tight game against local rivals Axminster Town but is hoping for a positive result.

He said: “You never know what you’re going to get with them midweek as they have players signed on from elsewhere. Last season we played them twice and we did quite well.

The Vikings were unbeaten against the Tigers in the cancelled 19/20 season having won 2-1 at Manstone Lane before earning a 1-1 draw at Tiger Way.

Burwood said: “We know it’s going to be a tight one, it always is with a local derby. The players will want to get the bragging rights as well.”

The Sidmouth boss has an almost full collection to choose from with only Jack Rawlings and Jack Gibson missing through injury.

He said: “We’re going at it with confidence and a near fully fit squad. Hopefully we will be able to turn the negativity from the weekend to three points tonight”

