Sidmouth Town, Beer and Ottery all beaten in latest round of EDVL matches

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

It was a ‘bad day at the office’ for local teams in the latest round of East Devon Virtual Football League matches

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Town need just four more points from their final four games to be inaugural champions of the East Devon Virtual Football League after they won a close encounter at Washbrook Meadow, Ottery St Mary, where they beat the home side 1-0 thanks to a first half goal. Axminster Town are the ‘best of the rest’ - albeit some nine points shy of the Southern Road men with just a dozen points left to play for in the top flight season. The Tigers recorded back-to-back wins for only the second time this term when they were 3-0 winners of their home meeting with a Sidmouth Town side that now looked doomed to start season II in the second tier.

Who goes down with the Vikings looks set to go to the wire with Beer Albion and Ottery St Mary both on 11 points while Budleigh are only a point better off than both the Fishermen and the Otters. Budleigh’s latest success was a 2-0 home win over Beer while the other top flight game saw Feniton defeat Honiton Town 2-0.

In Division One Lympstone remain four points clear at the top of the table with four games remaining. The Lympets claimed a sixth success in seven unbeaten outings defeating Cranbrook 5-0 on their own turf. There were plenty of goals across the four division two matches with two other teams netting five goals as Tipton won 5-1 at East Budleigh and Exmouth Spartans were 5-0 winners over Upottery. Both Tipton and Spartans sit four points behind Lympstone and are clearly the two to watch in terms of who goes up with the Lympets. Seaton Town finally broke their duck when, at the 10th time of asking they secured their first league success of the season, beating hosts Otterton 3-0.

In Division Three, its still Millwey Rise at the top of the table and they hold a four point advantage over second placed Exmouth Rovers following a 2-1 success at Farway United. Rovers maintained their push for promotion with a 2-1 home win over Exmouth United and Colyton sit third after a 0-0 draw at Offwell Rangers. The other Division Two game was the one at Dunkeswell where Awliscombe banked a point from a 1-1 draw.

Matchday 10 results

Premier Division

Axminster Town 3, Sidmouth Town 0; Ottery St Mary 0, Exmouth Town 1; Budleigh 2, Beer 0; Feniton 2, Honiton Town 0

Division One

Otterton 0, Seaton Town 3; Cranbrook 0, Lympstone 5; East Budleigh 1, Tipton 5; Exmouth Spartans 5, Upottery 0

Division Two

Dunkeswell Rovers 1, Awliscombe 1; Exmouth Rovers 2, Axmouth United 1; farway 1, Millwey Rise 2; Offwel Rangers 0, Colyton 2

Latest tables

Premier Division P W D L F A Pts

Exmouth Town 10 8 1 1 28 13 25

Axminster Town 10 5 1 4 27 19 16

Feniton 10 5 1 4 19 16 16

Honiton Town 10 4 3 3 24 22 15

Budleigh 10 4 2 4 17 20 14

Ottery St Mary 10 3 3 4 18 18 11

Beer Albion 10 3 1 6 18 19 11

Sidmouth Town 10 1 2 7 10 27 5

Division One P W D L F A Pts

Lympstone 10 7 1 2 28 14 22

Exmouth Spartans 10 5 3 2 27 18 18

Tipton 10 5 3 2 27 19 18

Upottery 10 3 5 2 28 26 14

East Budleigh 10 4 1 5 23 26 13

Otterton 10 2 4 4 16 24 10

Cranbrook 10 2 3 5 13 27 9

Seaton Town 10 1 3 6 16 23 6

Division Two P W D L F A Pts

Millwey Rise 10 8 1 1 27 13 25

Exmouth Rovers 10 7 0 3 24 19 21

Colyton 10 5 3 2 17 12 18

Offwell Rangers 10 4 2 4 11 14 14

Axmouth United 10 2 3 5 17 21 9

Awliscombe 10 2 3 5 13 22 9

Farway United 10 2 2 6 21 24 8

Dunkeswell Rovers 10 2 2 6 12 18 8

Form guide

Premier Division

Exmouth Town WWWLWWDWWW

Axminster Town DWWWLLLLWW

Feniton WLWDWLLWLW

Ottery St Mary DDLWDWLWLL

Honiton Town WDLWLDWDWL

Budleigh Salterton LLWDWLWDLW

Beer Albion LLLLDWWLWL

Sidmouth Town LWLLLDDLLL

Division One

Upottery WWDDDWLDDL

East Budleigh LWWWWLLDLL

Lympstone LLWWWDWWWW

Tipton DWLWDDWLWW

Otterton WLDLLWDLDL

Exmouth Spartans DDDLWLWWWW

Cranbrook DLLDLWDWLL

Seaton Town DDDLLLLLLW

Division Two

Millwey Rise WWWWLDWWWW

Exmouth Rovers LWLWWWWWLW

Colyton DWWWLDWLWD

Awliscombe WWLLDDLLLD

Dunkeswell Rovers WLLLWDLDLD

Offwell Rangers LLWWDLWLWD

Axmouth United LDLLWDLWDL

Farway United LLWLLDLWDL

Round 11 results will be published here on Wednesday, April 29 with the next set of results being the Virtual League KO CUP second round and they will be published here on Monday, April 27.