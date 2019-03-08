Sidmouth Town begin new season at Torpoint Athletic

Sidmouth Towns fixtures for the 2019/20 South West Peninsula League Premier Division (East). Picture ARCHANT Archant

Sidmouth Town will begin life in the The South West Peninsula League Premier Division East with a trip to Torpoint Athletic on Saturday, August 10.

That will kick off a 38 game league campaign that ends on Good Friday, April 10 with Manstone Lane meeting with Honiton Town.

The big festive game at Christmas for the Vikings will be a Boxing Day game at Mountbatten Park against Honiton Town.

The other East Devon derby matches next season see Town host Axminster Town in their very first home game to be played on Wednesday, August 14 and they make the short trip to Tiger Way to play the Tigers on Saturday, January 25.